2017 Kia Rio Takes on Mazda2 Hatchback in Australian Review

 
24 Mar 2017
by
Kia believes the new Rio is an amazing little car. But so far, European reviews have criticized it for being lackluster. So can it perform better Down Under in a comparison with the Mazda2?
The short answer is "no." Because the Aussies expect a few premium qualities from all their cars, both hatchbacks in this test are configured as automatics. But the Mazda2 has a 6-speed while the Rio is stuck with the same old 4-speed.

I want to be honest with you guys. Many years ago when finances were a little tight, I was considering downgrading to the Rio. It was cheap and looked cool, but the 4-speed was a deal breaker, and the manual wasn't a much better option. I can also tell you that Ford and Renault also had 4-speed auto gearboxes up until 2012 or so when they began playing with the Getrag dry clutch DSG alternative.

The 4-speed auto also hurts fuel economy quite badly. We know that a 1-liter turbo model with a twin-clutch gearbox is on its way and cannot get here fast enough!

The Mazda2 is not what you'd call the best-in-class. However, it charmed me over with an honest manual and a revvy 1.5-liter engine. The ride is a little stiff, but Motoring's review says that the Rio is unacceptable regarding acceleration, even though it was tuned for the local roads.

They claim that the Kia model has a larger boot (325 liters) than the Mazda2 at 250 liters. International numbers say the Japanese car has 280 liters, but that's still less. The Rio also nails technology with a standard navigation system.

If you're after the car with more room for rear passengers, you're going to have to go for the Korean model. However, Mazda2 seats are supportive and comfortable for the driver.

