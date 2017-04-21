Azzuro Dino Ferrari F12 TDF Causes a Stir in Monaco

Whenever a contraption as special as the Ferrari F12 Tour De France shows up, you know the supercar spec game is on, with owners going for the wildest color and material choices out there.





The freshest example of this comes from the F12 TDF example we have here, which stands out from a distance. Unlike other, more complicated TDF color schemes (more on that below), this machine owes most of its visual glory to a single color. But what a hue this is! We're talking about Azzuro Dino, a shade that rarely allows us mortals to enjoy its eye candy nature.The V12 bearer was recently spotted in Monaco (of course), with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allowing you to check out the hue in the sunlight, as well as in the shade.As for the color-complex examples of the 780 hp machine we mentioned above, one of the most attention-worthy comes from the Maranello machine owned by none other that Horacio Pagani.The famous figure chose burgundy as the main hue for his spiced-up F12 , while brown, black and white also adorn the machine. Oh, and we shouldn't forget the visible carbon bits of the beast. Nevertheless, the most extrovert bit of the velocity animal has to do with the wheels, which use a gold finish.Another TDF that has a special place on our hard drivers is the one wearing a motorsport-inspired attire. Borrowed from the 330 P4 racecar, which raced in the 1967 edition of the Le Mans adventure, the livery of the F12 is simply stunning. In fact, the color scheme of the vehicle is memorable enough for the machine to have received a dedicated Instagram account Nevertheless, you should know that not all F12 TDF owners out there have gone for extreme hue schemes. And celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's TDF is an example as good as any.