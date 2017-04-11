autoevolution

Ferrari Tailor Made F12 TDF Dressed in Blu Opaco Has Strong Matte Shine

 
It's been a while since we last showed you a spec that allows the Ferrari F12 Tour De France to stand out among its own kind. Well, here we are, back in the supercar spec game, with a TDF that shines from the distance.
And when we say shine, we mean that in a matte manner, as this is the appearance of the hue covering this Maranello machine. To be more precise, the Fezza is dressed in Blu Opaco (that's Matte Blue in Italian), with the color having been applied with the help of the Ferrari Tailor Made department.

The V12 special, which wears German plates, was recently spotted during a trip the Czech Republic - we'll tip our lens to Magazin ProDriver CZ for these images.

For the sake of comparison, we'll remind you of two other spectacular F12 TDF specs that stand out just as much as the one we have here. The first is the red-dominated example that borrowed its livery from the 330 P4 Le Mans racecar, with this unit even having its own Instagram account.

As for the second, this is the color-complicated F12 TDF owned by none other than Horacio Pagani. The founder of the velocity-friendly automaker is a famous collector, with the speed demons in his garage also housing a number of Porsches, among others. It's worth noting that Horacio enjoys the machines together with his wife and two sons.

And speaking of naturally aspirated Prancing Horses, we don't have too much waiting to do until deliveries for the Ferrari 812 Superfast deliveries to kick off.

The revisited F12berlinetta, which has borrowed a few tricks from the F12 Tour de France, will hit the streets soon, which means that we'll get to bring you the various eye candy specs of the Fezza. In fact, we've already shown you an example of the 812 that landed in Monaco.
