Auto Customizer George Barris’ Kustom Ferrari 308 GTS Listed For Sale At $200k

If you’re into cars, you probably know that George Barris is one of the greatest people to have put its mark on the industry. The auto customizer is known for creating Hollywood hero cars such as the 1966 Batmobile
, but Kustom Kulture was Barris’ one true love.
Choptop Mercurys and pinstriped paint jobs are just two of Kustom Kulture
’s most popular motifs, but did you know there’s also a 308 GTS that adheres to this movement? Yup, Barris’ own Ferrari has the right traits one would expect from this part of the custom scene.
Listed for $200,000 by St. Louis, Missouri-based classic car dealer Hyman Ltd.
, the unconventional-looking Fezza is a treat for the eyes. The metallic gold finish is awesome per se, but it looks especially well in this application because of the widebody kit and flared fenders. Extra-wide BBS wheels further enhance the taut stance, as do the three subtle stripes running along the beltline. For the lowermost part of the car’s physique, a copper-ish metallic paint job does the talking.
For whatever reason, the original pop-up headlights were replaced by a pair of headlamps located behind the custom-made grille. Oh, and by the way, George Barris
used real gold leaf for pinstriping the upper bodywork. As mad as the exterior is, wait ‘till you see what’s inside.
1970s brown and beige leather upholstery wraps every single panel in there, whereas the Italian flag-themed stripes are there for added visual sauce. The gold-plated Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel and wooden gear knob strike a discordant note to how the 308 was like in its original guise, but then you notice the instrument cluster.
What happened there, I wish I had the right words to describe, but the truth is I can’t find them. The fully digital instrument cluster goes hand-in-hand with a Sony television, a Kenwood audio system, and a rearview camera. Regardless of its quirks, this Ferrari
is definitely fit for an iconic man us car lovers refer to as “The King of the Kustomizers.”