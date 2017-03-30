autoevolution
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Shows Regenerative Braking System

 
30 Mar 2017, 16:52 UTC
by
The upcoming 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE is slowly but surely heading toward its final part of pre-production testing, with the number of prototypes caught in the open having increased dramatically in the last couple of months.
A heavily camouflaged pre-production prototype was recently caught by an amateur carparazzi around Sindelfingen, near Stuttgart. Thanks to the excellent quality of the resulting video we can take a good look at the model's front brake discs and their surroundings, which seem a bit different than your average braking system.

The irregular shaped dish behind the front brake disc seems to have two purposes, one of which being obviously as a heat and brake dust shield. Its other benefit is likely to be related to the 48-Volt system that almost all of the future GLE's will feature.

Since the new high-voltage system will allow for mild-hybrid technology to take its place under the hood, a regenerative braking system that transforms kinetic energy into electricity would make a lot of sense, particularly on a heavy car like a mid-size SUV.

Speaking of weight, the 2019 GLE should be a bit lighter on its feet thanks to the adoption of more high-strength steel and the extensive use of aluminum in the future MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform, which is set to premiere on the new model.

Closely related to the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform, MHA will be used on all large Mercedes-Benz SUVs, sans the future G-Class, which will use the current platform but modified for better stability, a lot less weight and more comfort.

Getting back to the GLE, it looks like the distinctive shape of the third side window will likely be the only design motif that will be carried over from the current and all previous models. The front-end is set to receive a pair of full-LED headlamps that won't have anything in common regarding design with the current generation, while the taillights appear to be almost as slim as those on the Mercedes-AMG GT.

The number of creases on the entire body will be a lot lower, with the overall look being a lot more slippery, which should also translate into a better drag coefficient.

Engine-wise, you should expect a rather large range of mild-hybrid four- and six-cylinder engine (inline-six, ed) in both gasoline and diesel attire, with at least a plug-in hybrid version to complete the lineup as well.

The only eight-cylinder models will be those carrying the Mercedes-AMG logo, but we are not those to argue considering the continuous expansion of the Afflaterbach brand. Expect the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE to have its public debut at or around the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, with sales to begin a few months later.

