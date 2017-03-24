2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Shows Up in German Traffic, Gets Closer to Production

Mercedes-Benz has intensified the 2019 GLE prototype testing, so, after kicking off
the week with a set of spyshots of the upcoming high-riding Benz, we are now able to bring you a spy clip of the SUV just before the weekend.
The three-pointed star's designers have been limited by the ML underpinnings of the current GLE, with the all-new model leaving such matters aside. So, what can we expect from the all-new mid-size SUV
?
Mercedes-Benz aims to create a stronger identity for its SUVs and crossovers, with the rugged DNA of the Gelandewagen, a model that's set to receive its second generation
by the end of the year, serving as an inspiration. As such, the appearance of the 2019 GLE will be bolder than that of the current model, with the well-defined wheel arches and the massive front grille being excellent examples of this.
We've already taken you inside the prototype (we added the cabin spy pic at the end of the image gallery below), with the GLE set to delight its driver and passengers with a pair of displays.
The square air vents and the handles adorning the center console are entirely new elements and their exact details might change on the path to production.
The greatest novely in the powertrain department comes from the upper models, which will benefit from Mercedes-Benz's straight-six comeback. The L6 return is schedule to take place next month, when the carmaker will introduce the mid-cycle revamp for the S-Class
.
The gas part of the new engine family is the most interesting one, since it will pack mild-hybrid assistance. While the replacement for the current twin-turbo V6 engine won't be able to deliver electric propulsion, the gas-electric setup will employ a 48V electric system (think: an electric motor mated to the crankshaft, which will offer low- and mid-range torque boosts) and an electric compressor working together with the conventional turbo setup.
You shouldn't expect the Mercedes-Benz GLE prototypes to drop their camouflage anytime soon, since the second coming of the GLE is set to take place next year, with the vehicle probably landing as a 2019 model.