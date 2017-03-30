Siberia's Strongest Woman Demonstrates Alternative Road Rage Solution

Road rage is insanely dangerous, and responding to situations in a violent manner is stupid. Except for defending yourself, do not react to anyone's road rage
.
Oksana Kosheleva, a 34-year-old Russian powerlifter, is the star of a video that shows an unexpected reaction to a road rage incident. In this case, she is not the victim of road rage, but an assailant.
It all happened in the parking lot
of a shopping center in Irkutsk
, where another driver nearly crashed into her vehicle.
She was furious at the other driver because he almost hit her Nissan as he was doing handbrake turns
in the parking lot, and she got out of her car to understand what her conversation partner was saying. That is her "official version" of the event, while the alleged victim says that nothing happened.
After Oksana left her vehicle, which is a dangerous thing for anyone during a road rage incident, she approached the door of the other driver. Something went wrong in their conversation, and she extracted him from the vehicle.
Ms. Kosheleva is famous in the region, and the sport, for her amazing feats of strength. Her opponent was a regular-sized male, who got a first-class ticket to her show of power.
The powerlifter lifted the other driver like he was a backpack, and then proceeded to place him in the trunk of her car. This is illegal in many countries, including Russia, for obvious reasons. The victim did not file a complaint, as he was released after a 100-meter (328 feet) drive, just to demonstrate what could have happened if his assailant had evil intentions, Siberian Times
reports.
Oksana insisted that she never wanted to harm the other driver, and just wanted to “teach him a lesson.” The latter part is something that is extremely dangerous in any situation, as things could get out of control in moments, and there’s no turning back from some things.
After he was released from Oksana’s trunk, the man recognized her, and they figured out that they used to attend the same gym. It is a small world, and you can pick up or pull most of it if you are a powerlifter.