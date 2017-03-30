autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Siberia's Strongest Woman Demonstrates Alternative Road Rage Solution

 
30 Mar 2017, 16:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Road rage is insanely dangerous, and responding to situations in a violent manner is stupid. Except for defending yourself, do not react to anyone's road rage.
Oksana Kosheleva, a 34-year-old Russian powerlifter, is the star of a video that shows an unexpected reaction to a road rage incident. In this case, she is not the victim of road rage, but an assailant.

It all happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in Irkutsk, where another driver nearly crashed into her vehicle.

She was furious at the other driver because he almost hit her Nissan as he was doing handbrake turns in the parking lot, and she got out of her car to understand what her conversation partner was saying.  That is her "official version" of the event, while the alleged victim says that nothing happened.

After Oksana left her vehicle, which is a dangerous thing for anyone during a road rage incident, she approached the door of the other driver. Something went wrong in their conversation, and she extracted him from the vehicle.

Ms. Kosheleva is famous in the region, and the sport, for her amazing feats of strength. Her opponent was a regular-sized male, who got a first-class ticket to her show of power.

The powerlifter lifted the other driver like he was a backpack, and then proceeded to place him in the trunk of her car. This is illegal in many countries, including Russia, for obvious reasons. The victim did not file a complaint, as he was released after a 100-meter (328 feet) drive, just to demonstrate what could have happened if his assailant had evil intentions, Siberian Times reports.

Oksana insisted that she never wanted to harm the other driver, and just wanted to “teach him a lesson.” The latter part is something that is extremely dangerous in any situation, as things could get out of control in moments, and there’s no turning back from some things.

After he was released from Oksana’s trunk, the man recognized her, and they figured out that they used to attend the same gym. It is a small world, and you can pick up or pull most of it if you are a powerlifter.

road rage Siberia drifting parking lot lol
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78