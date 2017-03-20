autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Spied Inside and Out, Dashboard Shows New Square Vents

 
20 Mar 2017, 19:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE has now entered its advanced stages of development, which means that we can get a better look at the SUV's exterior, as well as take a peek inside its cabin.
The exterior styling will offer the second generation of the GLE a well-defined identity, starting with the massive radiator grille and the bold wheel arches.

As for the interior, we can talk about the dashboard, which mixes predictable elements with surprising ones. An example for the first category comes from the massive digital screens, which aren't housed underneath a single bezel, as we've seen on the 2018 S-Class Facelift prototypes.

As for the surprise, this is delivered via the square air vents underneath the infortainment display, as well as by the handles adorning the center console - at least judging from this cabin pic we have here, it looks like the raised position of the handles wouldn't bring the kind of ergonomics expected from a Mercedes-Benz interior, so we could see the element being lowered en route to production.

The GLE should be one of the models benefiting from the German automaker's upcoming straight-six engine family. The new gas and diesel units will make their debut on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is scheduled to be introduced in April.

On the gas side of the family, a 3.0-liter unit replacing the twin-turbo V6 powerplant that currently powers the "400" models will deliver mild-hybrid assistance, mixing an electric compressor with a 48V electric system that will allow an electric motor to deliver extra torque in low- and mid-range situations. Expect the setup to deliver north of 400 horses.

We'll have plenty of time to become familiar with the way in which Mercedes-Benz marks its straight-six return until the GLE is revealed next year, with the SUV expected to come to the market as a 2019 model.
2019 mercedes-benz gle Mercedes-Benz spyshots SUV
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74