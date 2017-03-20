2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Spied Inside and Out, Dashboard Shows New Square Vents

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE has now entered its advanced stages of development, which means that we can get a better look at the SUV's exterior, as well as take a peek inside its cabin.





As for the interior, we can talk about the dashboard, which mixes predictable elements with surprising ones. An example for the first category comes from the massive digital screens, which aren't housed underneath a single bezel, as we've seen on the 2018 S-Class Facelift prototypes.



As for the surprise, this is delivered via the square air vents underneath the infortainment display, as well as by the handles adorning the center console - at least judging from this cabin pic we have here, it looks like the raised position of the handles wouldn't bring the kind of ergonomics expected from a



The GLE should be one of the models benefiting from the German automaker's upcoming straight-six engine family. The new gas and diesel units will make their debut on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is scheduled to be introduced in April.



On the gas side of the family, a 3.0-liter unit replacing the twin-turbo V6 powerplant that currently powers the "400" models will deliver mild-hybrid assistance, mixing an electric compressor with a



We'll have plenty of time to become familiar with the way in which Mercedes-Benz marks its straight-six return until the GLE is revealed next year, with the The exterior styling will offer the second generation of the GLE a well-defined identity, starting with the massive radiator grille and the bold wheel arches.As for the interior, we can talk about the dashboard, which mixes predictable elements with surprising ones. An example for the first category comes from the massive digital screens, which aren't housed underneath a single bezel, as we've seen on the 2018 S-Class Facelift prototypes.As for the surprise, this is delivered via the square air vents underneath the infortainment display, as well as by the handles adorning the center console - at least judging from this cabin pic we have here, it looks like the raised position of the handles wouldn't bring the kind of ergonomics expected from a Mercedes-Benz interior, so we could see the element being lowered en route to production.The GLE should be one of the models benefiting from the German automaker's upcoming straight-six engine family. The new gas and diesel units will make their debut on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is scheduled to be introduced in April.On the gas side of the family, a 3.0-liter unit replacing the twin-turbo V6 powerplant that currently powers the "400" models will deliver mild-hybrid assistance, mixing an electric compressor with a 48V electric system that will allow an electric motor to deliver extra torque in low- and mid-range situations. Expect the setup to deliver north of 400 horses.We'll have plenty of time to become familiar with the way in which Mercedes-Benz marks its straight-six return until the GLE is revealed next year, with the SUV expected to come to the market as a 2019 model.