2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Winking at Us With Production Headlights

Lighter, faster, more advanced and luxurious - the second generation of the GLE-Class SUV is pacing itself for a launch in late 2018. We caught up with the test prototype in Stuttgart, the home of Mercedes and saw quite a few new details.





This time around, we also get to sample the placement of the indicator repeaters which pulsate white lite. It's interesting that the designers chose not to integrate this function into the daytime running strip like almost everybody else does.



The two humps in the middle of the hood tie in perfectly with the shape of the exhaust. Unless we're mistaken, all models except the AMG ones will have hidden pipes under the bumper. But here, we see the smoke coming out of what's likely a six-cylinder base performance model. This could either be a continuation of the GLE 43 with a 3.0-liter V6 or a new model that's yet to be named and comes with the inline-six unit.



We figure that the E50 Coupe will be the first to come out and pack an



Of course, there will be other engines available too, ranging from a couple of 2-liter four-bangers for the rare Mercedes owners that are thrifty to the full-fat 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the E63, complete with the drift mode.



This precise prototype was spotted in the company of the current GLE 43 only a week ago, and at that time we were given access to the cabin. Yes, the dual screens are the same as in the E-Class. But everything else is shaped like a combination between the Range Rover chunkiness and the exotic finish/materials of an AMG GT. We highly



