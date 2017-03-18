autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Winking at Us With Production Headlights

 
18 Mar 2017, 12:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Lighter, faster, more advanced and luxurious - the second generation of the GLE-Class SUV is pacing itself for a launch in late 2018. We caught up with the test prototype in Stuttgart, the home of Mercedes and saw quite a few new details.
It's still wearing quite a lot of camouflage, bu some appealing new bits are peaking out from underneath. Like most cars that Mercedes has launched, a fully-equipped GLE will look like a rolling statue. Looking at the obviously all-LED headlights, they appear to be split into two shapes by lines we've already seen on several concept cars and the CLE prototype as well.

This time around, we also get to sample the placement of the indicator repeaters which pulsate white lite. It's interesting that the designers chose not to integrate this function into the daytime running strip like almost everybody else does.

The two humps in the middle of the hood tie in perfectly with the shape of the exhaust. Unless we're mistaken, all models except the AMG ones will have hidden pipes under the bumper. But here, we see the smoke coming out of what's likely a six-cylinder base performance model. This could either be a continuation of the GLE 43 with a 3.0-liter V6 or a new model that's yet to be named and comes with the inline-six unit.

We figure that the E50 Coupe will be the first to come out and pack an RS5-shaming 470-ish horsepower. What follows in its wake is hell for the competition, and that could include the prototype we see right here. Fortunately for BMW, it's not getting rid of the V8 models just yet.

Of course, there will be other engines available too, ranging from a couple of 2-liter four-bangers for the rare Mercedes owners that are thrifty to the full-fat 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the E63, complete with the drift mode.

This precise prototype was spotted in the company of the current GLE 43 only a week ago, and at that time we were given access to the cabin. Yes, the dual screens are the same as in the E-Class. But everything else is shaped like a combination between the Range Rover chunkiness and the exotic finish/materials of an AMG GT. We highly recommend checking that out!

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE-Class spy video spyshots Mercedes spyshots
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74