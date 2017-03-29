autoevolution
Powerslidelover Drifts Ferrari F50 In the Italian Alps, Chases Aventador SV

 
Nowadays, the world wide web makes it easier for us to notice all those poor supercars and hypercars that receive the dreaded garage queen treatment. Fortunately, though, we are here to show you the opposite of that, namely a Ferrari F50 that gets put through its sideways paces.
The adventure was delivered by one of the most famous Instagramers on the automotive side of the social media network, namely powerslidelover.

The man invited the F50 to dance through the Italian alps, with the "camera car" being just as impressive as the start of the clip. We're talking about a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster.

And if the action seen here sounds familiar, it might be because, together with a few other affluent aficionados, including fellow Instagramer gregb.23, powerslide lover has been sliding the hell out of multiple supercars on mountain roads.

As usual, the slip angles are respectable, so those of you who are into sideways shenanigans (who isn't?) will get their fair dose of giggles thanks to the action seen here.

Last time we brought you a tale from their adventures, a LaFerrari had been cast in the role of the drift car, while the camera vehicle was played by a Mazda Miata belonging to the currend ND generation. So yes, no Prancing Horse is safe when these guys decided to do their sideways thing.

Oh, and there was also that time when the speed junkies took a Ferrari GTC4Lusso off the pavement, demonstrating the abilities of the Grand Tourer's all-wheel-drive system.

We're expecting even more tail-happy stunts to come our way and we'll be bring them to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them. Meanwhile, make sure you turn up the before heading for the "play" button below, so you can get a good taste of the Fezza's V12 soundtrack.


 

