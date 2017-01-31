Horacio Pagani Takes Delivery of His Porsche 911 R, Loves the Stripes

Few photos we've seen this year look as fitting as the ones we have here, which portray Horacio Pagani stepping aboard his Porsche 911 R for the first time.





Going past the elegant cabin color and material choices, we'll zoom in on the exterior of the thing. While we can't be 100 percent sure of the shade of red used for the stripes, it seems Horacio went for the color scheme used by 911 R during its Geneva Motor Show debut last year.



While the stripes have been nothing short of a controversy generator among



As for the purchase itself, you shouldn't be surprised to see Horacio Pagani adding a 911 R to his collection. It's no secret that Porsche offered 918 Spyder owners the chance to grab one of the 991 units of the clutch special. And, as we



Probably the best part about this 2017 911 R tale is that the example we see here will be treated according to its maker's intentions. One year after the 918 story mentioned above, we talked about Horacio's Porsche collection. That's when we saw the man attending the Porsche Festival in his home country with his entire family.



While his boys hooned the family's Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, the father



We can't help but wonder about the name of the next car that will land in Horacio Pagani's hands. The Italian exotic vehicle maker's founder recently took delivery of his three-pedal Neunelfer and we have to talk about how he chose to spec his rear-engined delight.Going past the elegant cabin color and material choices, we'll zoom in on the exterior of the thing. While we can't be 100 percent sure of the shade of red used for the stripes, it seems Horacio went for the color scheme used by 911 R during its Geneva Motor Show debut last year.While the stripes have been nothing short of a controversy generator among Zuffenhausen lovers, it seems the famous aficionado adores them, at least judging by the attitude he displays in these pictures.As for the purchase itself, you shouldn't be surprised to see Horacio Pagani adding a 911 R to his collection. It's no secret that Porsche offered 918 Spyder owners the chance to grab one of the 991 units of the clutch special. And, as we discussed back in October 2015, the Italian happens to own a blue 918, obviously fitted with the Weissach Package.Probably the best part about this 2017 911 R tale is that the example we see here will be treated according to its maker's intentions. One year after the 918 story mentioned above, we talked about Horacio's Porsche collection. That's when we saw the man attending the Porsche Festival in his home country with his entire family.While his boys hooned the family's Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, the father went for a more... humble approach, showing up in a Cayman GT4 - in case you're curious, the man behind the Pagani brand went for a Red GT4, also going for black wheels.We can't help but wonder about the name of the next car that will land in Horacio Pagani's hands.