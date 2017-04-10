autoevolution

Ferrari 488 GT3 Driver Tackles Porsche in Reverse PIT Maneuver Nurburgring Crash

 
10 Apr 2017, 8:36 UTC ·
by
Have you ever seen a reverse PIT maneuver? Okay, we'll show you one, but don't expect to see a suspect taking himself out with the help of a police car. Instead, the unfortunate episode saw the driver of a Ferrari 488 GT3... tackling a Porsche 911 racer on the Nurburgring.
In his quest for VLN racing glory, Georg Weiss, the driver of the Fezza misjudged the entry gap, basically cutting off the Neunelfer. As you'll be able to notice in the clip below, this sent the Prancing Horse spinning into the guardrail, with the racecar hitting the barrier at speed.

As if that wouldn't have been enough, the 488 came to a halt right in front of the 911, which was forced to retire too - we expect the Porsche driver to have experienced radiator or wheel/steering damage following the impact with the Ferrari, hence his decision to bring the car to a halt.

However, the icing on the cake seems to be the reaction of the Ferrari guy, but, since we can only guess what went on after the accident, we'll let the video do the talking.

The past weekend has been particularly unfortunate for racing drivers behind the wheel of Ferrari 488s, regardless of the derivative we're talking about.

We'll remind you that another racer totaled a 488 GTB street car on Estoril, as we showed you in a piece of news including a spectacular air time accident.

Then there's the IMSA crash that saw a 488 race car losing a wheel, among others, during the Long Beach race that took place on Saturday. You'll find a piece of post-accident footage at the bottom of the page. Fortunately, bringing together reports from all three accidents reveals that nobody was injured in this impact storm.

Here's to hoping the rest of the reason is friendlier to the mid-engined Prancing Horse...



