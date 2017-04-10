Ferrari 488 GT3 Driver Tackles Porsche in Reverse PIT Maneuver Nurburgring Crash

Have you ever seen a reverse PIT maneuver? Okay, we'll show you one, but don't expect to see a suspect taking himself out with the help of a police car. Instead, the unfortunate episode saw the driver of a Ferrari 488 GT3... tackling a Porsche 911 racer on the Nurburgring.





As if that wouldn't have been enough, the 488 came to a halt right in front of the 911, which was forced to retire too - we expect the Porsche driver to have experienced radiator or wheel/steering damage following the impact with the Ferrari, hence his decision to bring the car to a halt.



However, the icing on the cake seems to be the reaction of the



The past weekend has been particularly unfortunate for racing drivers behind the wheel of Ferrari 488s, regardless of the derivative we're talking about.



We'll remind you that another racer totaled a 488 GTB street car on Estoril, as we



Then there's the IMSA crash that saw a 488 race car losing a wheel, among others, during the Long Beach race that took place on Saturday. You'll find a piece of post-accident footage at the bottom of the page. Fortunately, bringing together reports from all three accidents reveals that nobody was injured in this impact storm.



Here's to hoping the rest of the reason is friendlier to the mid-engined Prancing Horse...







