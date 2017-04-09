Ferrari 488 Flies through Estoril Bend, Wrecks in Airborne Crash as Brakes Fail

Sometimes, the lessons we take from a track day come at a staggering price for those who deliver them. Case in point with the Ferrari 488 wreck we're here to discuss.





The accident took place yesterday on Estoril, with the Portuguese track witnessing a Prancing Horse ordeal that's extremely difficult to watch.Unofficial reports talk about a brake failure, with the 488 having purportedly undergone brake maintenance at a dealer just before hitting the track - we'll tip our helmets to Redditor rck_6 for bringing the event to our attention.We'll break some more or less written rules and tell you that the driver reportedly got away with minor injuries. With that out of the way, we'll give the guy behind the wheel a round of applause for knowing how to cut his losses.And that's because this crash could've easily turned into a two-car collision. However, as the 488 passes the braking point and approaches the bend at terrifying speed, it's obvious that the driver aims for the inside to avoid the 458 Speciale that was negotiating the bend at normal pace.Once the man in the 488 GTB, who reportedly has pro racing experience, passed the Speciale, he got the car sideways, so he could kill as much velocity as possible before hitting the tire wall. Fortunately, the massive gravel trap on the outside of the bend also helped with the deceleration.As it turns out, his maneuvers paid out. Sure, the 488 was totaled in an air time-generating impact, while the 458 got a gravel shower,. But, if we look at the post-accident image of the Maranello machine (check out the images to your right), the Fezza at least managed to remain in one piece. Actually, the damage is considerably less serious than one's expectations after watching the crash footage.And, terrible accident aside, it's reassuring to see a speeding driver who was able to deal with the consequences of the mph numbers once things went south.