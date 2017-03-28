Ferrari 812 Superfast Looks Magnificent In Monaco

Monaco
is a country where anything goes, but only as long as it’s stylish and expensive. It’s rather clear, then, that the Ferrari 812 Superfast feels at home in the European city-state.
Born in Maranello and derived from the Ferrari F12 berlinetta, the 812 Superfas
t is the latest and the greatest V12-powered grand tourer the Prancing Horse ever made. Some people commented that the exterior design of the car is a bit messy in the automaker’s press photos. In real life, though, they couldn’t be more wrong. I mean, just look at how magnificent the 812 is!
Be it the front, profile, rear, and three-quarters, Ferrari
’s design team definitely earns its keep for producing such a flamboyant-looking car. The interior of this Cavallino Rampante is a blend of driver-focused exotica with the finest leather available, real metal, and exposed carbon fiber trim pieces.
Beauty, however, is in the eye of the beholder. But what the 812 Superfast boasts on paper are the sort of numbers even Ferrari haters can’t help but treat with respect. The name of the game is 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12
. The powerplant, which is of the F140 variety, is good for 800 PS (588 kW) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque at 7,000 rpm. This screamer of an engine can thrust the vehicle to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mind-boggling 2.9 seconds.
This being a Ferrari, there’s more to its performance than out-and-out numbers. For starters, this is the first-ever Ferrari with electric steering. There’s also an updated rear-steer system helping with handling in the twisties, whereas the aero trickery helps this thoroughbred at high speed. Just how high? Well, the V12 blunderbuss hiding under the hood can keep on keeping on until the speedo needle points at the 340 km/h (211 mph) mark.
Ferrari hasn’t released any pricing information on this beast as of yet, but considering the F12 berlinetta used to retail from $320,000, you can bet your sweet bippy the 812 Superfast is that bit more expensive.