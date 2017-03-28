Berserk Hot Hatches Hunt Down Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 on Nurburgring, Eat It Alive

Aficionados who are not into muscle cars might have come across the title above and wondered what's so special about some hot hatchbacks one-upping a muscle car on the infamous German track. Nevertheless, given the fact that the Z/28 badge is destined for the circuit-savvy incarnation of the Camaro, the feat is worthy of our attention.





To the defense of the Chevy driver, he didn't go down without a fight. As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the Z/28 guy the four-car hot hatch convoy behind him for quite a few corners.It's worth noting that we're dealing with a typical Ring Wolves adventure. We use this label for the mix between Nurburgring-knowledgeable drivers who find themselves behind the wheel of spicy compacts (usually front-wheel-drive machines).So, if we zoom in on this piece of Green Hell action, it's easy to figure out that driving thehatches at the limit is easier than hooning the hell out of the Camaro, which, by the way, is a 7:37.47 car.Oh, and we have to mention that these compacts have left their factory form behind. The raison d'etre of the four Renault Megane RS units and the Seat Leon Cupra seen here is to fly from Bridge to Gantry as quickly as possible, so the vehicles have received a track-friendly treatment.From engine updates (for instance, the Cupra that serves as a camera car packs 340 hp) to adjustable suspension and beefier brakes, these four-wheeled heroes pack a reasonable amount of mods.The driver of the Seat took the time to deliver a few impressions from the Ring stunt: "After the winter break .. the first day together with our FunCrew - I love the rear view .. especially when Mirko [the driver of the Megane RS behind the Leon] is pushing - some crashes and yellow flag .. but still so much fun!"