David Beckham’s Ferrari 360 Spider Is Looking For A New Owner

 
24 Mar 2017
The 360 was a turning point for the best name in the supercar business. It is, all things considered, Ferrari’s first modern mid-engine machine. And 12 years on after the last unit left the assembly line, the 360 still has that certain something about it that makes it stand out in its own special way.
Some 8,500 Modenas and 7,500 Spiders were built over the model's production run, all of them gifted with the Tipo F131 3.6-liter V8. It’s a magnificently sonorous mill, gifted with five valves per cylinder like the Tipo F129 3.5-liter V8 before it in the 355. Then Ferrari somehow decided to turn back to a 4V configuration with the F430, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Before it went the way of the dodo, the 360 was one of the ‘it’ cars of the rich and the famous. Musicians, sportsmen, TV presenters, Hollywood’s greatest, lots of people bought into this Prancing Horse. David Beckham is one of them, a man who’s professional football player record is simply staggering. And his former 360 Spider F1, wouldn’t you know, will soon go under the hammer at an estimate of between £85,000 and £95,000.

That’s a lot of money considering what the average is these days on a pristine 360 Spider with the F1 electrohydraulic transmission, but then again, the Nero-painted Prancing Horse has a very famous first owner. Slated to go under the hammer at the IWM Duxford Auction on March 29th, 2017, H&H Classics notes that the odometer reads 7,800 miles from new. The right-hand drive example of the 360 breed has been treated recent cambelt as well, thus ensuring extra piece of mind.

First registered in 2001, Beckham’s former Ferrari is equipped with a selection of desirable options. The lightweight BBS alloy wheels are obvious, as are the carbon fiber-backed racing seats. The Challenge grille at the rear and Tubi sports exhaust are also worthy of mention. The vehicle is accompanied by an extensive service history.
David Beckham Ferrari for sale ferrari 360 supercar v8 auction
 
