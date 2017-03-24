autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Carlex Design Gives Yellow Ferrari F12 a New Interior

 
24 Mar 2017, 17:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
It's hard to believe that the Ferrari F12berlinetta is four years old now. We're still shocked by its performance and naturally aspirated V12 engine. However, one European company that specializes in interiors decided to do something to spruce up the cabin, and we hope you'll like what they've done.
Even though this F12 features no exterior tuning, it's still striking thanks to the vibrant yellow paint that carries over to the badges, wheel caps and brakes. The color also serves as inspiration for Carlex Design's makeover. But fear not, they didn't cover everything in yellow cow hides.

In fact, the transformation is old-school in many ways, reminding us of classic GTs without neglecting the modern look people expect to see on the dash. In short, you get new upholstery, dashboard cover, door panels, headliner, mats, trim pieces and steering wheel trim.

The seats are the centerpiece, to say the least. They've moved the Ferrari logo, added yellow pinstripes and Alcantara everywhere. They look like they came from the future, with the ones in the back getting the same treatment.

A uniform design line can be seen throughout the interior. For example, thin yellow lines travel around the cabin, while thicker lines are used for longitudinal accents that create symmetry. The dashboard trim, meanwhile, is a mixture of yellow and carbon fiber.

Even the carpets have been customized in leather, as the elaborate photo gallery Carlex put together shows. The design looks futuristic, but because it's in black, it lacks the visual impact of a Brabus leather rug.

Carlex never discloses the price, but it's probably not as expensive as trading the F12berlinetta in for a newer model, which Ferrari does offer. First, there came the F12tdf, which is was a limited-edition model, followed this year by the 812 Superfast.

While the name is a little silly, the Superfast goes from a 6.3-liter to a 6.5-liter, adds some power and shapes 0.2 of a second off the 0 to 100 km/h time. Still, the F12 doesn't look dated at all.
Ferrari F12berlinetta Ferrari F12 Carlex Design
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85