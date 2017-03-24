Carlex Design Gives Yellow Ferrari F12 a New Interior

It's hard to believe that the Ferrari F12berlinetta is four years old now. We're still shocked by its performance and naturally aspirated V12 engine. However, one European company that specializes in interiors decided to do something to spruce up the cabin, and we hope you'll like what they've done.





While the name is a little silly, the Superfast goes from a 6.3-liter to a 6.5-liter, adds some power and shapes 0.2 of a second off the 0 to 100 km/h time. Still, the F12 doesn't look dated at all. Even though this F12 features no exterior tuning, it's still striking thanks to the vibrant yellow paint that carries over to the badges, wheel caps and brakes. The color also serves as inspiration for Carlex Design 's makeover. But fear not, they didn't cover everything in yellow cow hides.In fact, the transformation is old-school in many ways, reminding us of classic GTs without neglecting the modern look people expect to see on the dash. In short, you get new upholstery, dashboard cover, door panels, headliner, mats, trim pieces and steering wheel trim.The seats are the centerpiece, to say the least. They've moved the Ferrari logo, added yellow pinstripes and Alcantara everywhere. They look like they came from the future, with the ones in the back getting the same treatment.A uniform design line can be seen throughout the interior. For example, thin yellow lines travel around the cabin, while thicker lines are used for longitudinal accents that create symmetry. The dashboard trim, meanwhile, is a mixture of yellow and carbon fiber.Even the carpets have been customized in leather, as the elaborate photo gallery Carlex put together shows. The design looks futuristic, but because it's in black, it lacks the visual impact of a Brabus leather rug.Carlex never discloses the price, but it's probably not as expensive as trading the F12berlinetta in for a newer model, which Ferrari does offer. First, there came the F12tdf, which is was a limited-edition model, followed this year by the 812 Superfast. While the name is a little silly, the Superfast goes from a 6.3-liter to a 6.5-liter, adds some power and shapes 0.2 of a second off the 0 to 100 km/h time. Still, the F12 doesn't look dated at all.