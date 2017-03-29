Italian Police Unravel Plot To Steal Enzo Ferrari's Body, 34 Suspects Caught

Italian
police arrested 34 people on the island of Sardinia for gang-related criminal activities. The investigators found that the group wanted to steal Enzo Ferrari
’s body.
While we originally thought we had read something entirely incorrect, it appears that a group of Italian criminals, involved in drug and arms trafficking, among others, wanted to solicit a ransom for the body of Ferrari’s founder.
The inquiry
found that some members of the group repeatedly visited the mausoleum in Modena
where Mr. Ferrari
was buried.
Those individuals were there to plan the heist, but their plan was fortunately halted by the officers of a parachute regiment, who were flown in Nuoro, Sardinia, to execute the 34 arrest warrants, as Autoblog
reports.
It is believed that the group wanted to request an unspecified ransom from the Ferrari
family or the automaker. Regardless of their intended blackmail victims, the crooks were apprehended.
Hopefully, they have not given this absurd idea to others, as taking someone’s remains for ransom or whatever reason, no matter who he or she was, is something ridiculous and profoundly disturbing.
Ferrari is celebrating its 70th Anniversary
this year, and the marque has planned several events to mark the occasion. Mr. Ferrari passed away in 1988, at the age of 90, and his family and employees sincerely miss him.
From one to another, we cannot imagine what kind of sick mind would someone have to make them think about stealing someone’s remains and asking a ransom for their return.
Some religions have a particular attention for the deceased, and those who are considered holy or special in a religious sense are carried around and paraded as a source of miracles or adoration.
Evidently, we do not believe in these things, and we find them to be the same kind of superstition as the horoscope, or the presumed “bad luck” that comes from a cat crossing your path.