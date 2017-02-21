Horacio Pagani Poses with His Insane-Spec Ferrari F12 TDF at Maranello Factory

It's no secret that Horacio Pagani has a brilliant approach when it comes to keeping an eye on the "competition", as the Italian exotic automaker's founder regularly samples new Ferrari and Porsche releases, for instance, by adding the go-fast machines to his collection.





Horacio took the time to pose next to his



As we mentioned last month, the Pagani founder went for an all-out color spec. The main hue of the car is burgundy and, as for the body details of the Fezza, these feature white, brown and black, while visible carbon is also on the menu.



Then we have the gold wheels of the F12 Tour de France, which are perhaps the boldest part of the speed demon.



Since Horacio is often seen putting his go-fast machines through their paces at various event, which might just mean we'll get to listen to the 780 hp scream of this Prancing Horse soon.



Meanwhile, things have heated up inside the Maranello factory, where the fresh-out-of-the-oven Ferrari 812 Superfast has been



Given the fact that the vehicle's rear steering has received a software update compared to the F12 TDF and the latter's naturally aspirated V12 heart has seen its displacement jumping to 6.5 liters, it't not difficult to understand our determination to get up close and personal with the 812 Superfast. The latest example of this involves the Ferrari F12 Tour de France - back in January, we showed you Horacio's TDF and it seems the man has taken delivery of his unbelievably fast Grand Tourer this week.Horacio took the time to pose next to his Prancing Horse at the Maranello factory gate, as you can see above.As we mentioned last month, the Pagani founder went for an all-out color spec. The main hue of the car is burgundy and, as for the body details of the Fezza, these feature white, brown and black, while visible carbon is also on the menu.Then we have the gold wheels of the F12 Tour de France, which are perhaps the boldest part of the speed demon.Since Horacio is often seen putting his go-fast machines through their paces at various event, which might just mean we'll get to listen to the 780 hp scream of this Prancing Horse soon.Meanwhile, things have heated up inside the Maranello factory, where the fresh-out-of-the-oven Ferrari 812 Superfast has been photographed . The F12berlinetta's successor will make its public debut next month, at the Geneva Motor Show, which means we still have a bit of waiting to do until we get to see the Grand Tourer on the street.Given the fact that the vehicle's rear steering has received a software update compared to the F12 TDF and the latter's naturally aspirated V12 heart has seen its displacement jumping to 6.5 liters, it't not difficult to understand our determination to get up close and personal with the 812 Superfast.