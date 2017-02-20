Tyson's Ferrari F50 Will Reach Auction In March With 5,700 Miles On The Clock

Ferrari
only made 349 units of the F50, which made every single one of them a collectible
once it left the factory.
One of these cars, number 73 off the line, was originally delivered to Mike Tyson
. This is not a typo. We are referring to the legendary boxer who won the IBF, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles before reaching the age of 21.
He bought the car in 1995 from a dealer in Fountain Valley, where it was purchased at full sticker price. The original owner of the vehicle kept it for several years, and later sold it with about 4,900 miles.
It was bought by a computer magnate named Kevin Markus, who kept it virtually unused, but it in full operating condition. The vehicle was then sold on to an enthusiast in Georgia, who commissioned an engine-out service, along with a full service that included replacing many parts that were too old to be used reliably.
RM Sotheby’s, the auction house
currently responsible for the sales process, says that the vehicle has never been driven hard, and it is in a beautiful condition. While nobody can attest to the former, we can admit that this example is stunning.
When it was inventoried, the F50
you can see in the photo gallery only had 5,694 miles (9,163 km) on its odometer, which are all original.
In a way, it is incredibly sad to see that a car as this was never driven hard, which would probably make any petrolhead upset to learn. Its low mileage shows that it was mostly owned by collectors interested in investment, not a vehicle they could enjoy on the road or the track.
The car has received full “Classiche” certification by the Ferrari
factory, which means a lot when rare models are concerned. Auction experts believe this multi-owner vehicle will fetch between $2.2 and 2.4 million. It is scheduled to be under the hammer on Sunday, March 11, 2017.
It is important to remark that this unit cannot receive offers over the Internet during the bidding process. Instead, interested buyers who cannot be present at the event may register to bid by telephone, or to place a commission bid online on the RMSotheby
’s website.