Leaked Ferrari Patent Looks Like a LaFerrari One-Off with a Futuristic Twist

The latest Ferrari patent to have found its way onto the world wide web brings us the opportunity to zoom in on a hypercar that seems to be the most futuristic-looking Maranello creation to date.
The images, which come from the European patent office, show a machine that, judging by the proportions, is build on the LaFerrari - keyboard tip to the VW Vortex forums for bringing the pics to our attention.

Come to think of it, now that the fixed-roof LaFerrari and the Aperta version of the gas-electric Fezza has hit the road, the timing seems perfect for the Italian automaker to introduce a one-off based on the hyper-hybrid.

According to the description accompanying the patent images, the Italian automaker filed for this patent back in August last year, which could mean that we'll get to meet the contraption in the flesh by 2018.

Last time we talked about the Prancing Horse's Special Projects division, which handles such machines, the hype was generated by the J50 limited edition celebrating fifty years of activity in Japan. The beast, which is based on the Ferrari 488 Spider, will only be offered to ten fortunate aficionados - you can think of it as a Targa incarnation of the Ferrari 488.

As we discussed in July last year, Ferrari's one-off projects are sold out until 2021. Of course, this also involves the extremely limited yearly production run of the said Ferrari arm, which only builds three one-off vehicles per year.

Fortunately, the carmaker reached out to owners of such speed demons, urging them to drive their cars in a bid to prevent the garage queen phenomenon.

With the winter now preparing to retire, we can't wait to bring you more details on this Prancing Horse topic and, to stick with the theme mentioned above, a burned rubber topping would be ideal.
Ferrari LaFerrari Ferrari hypercar patent
 
