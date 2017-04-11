Ferrari 812XX Rendered as the Customer Racecar We May Never Get

Ferrari's customer racing program (yes, you can call it the Corse Clienti) has been gaining more and more traction over the years and we're here to bring you a fantasy related to the motorsport adventure.





And, given the effervescent development of the rendering world, we don't expect things to stop here. We're talking about the pixel play above, which brings us the customer racing incarnation of the brand spanking new 812 Superfast The 812XX render we have here was delivered by Evren Milano and, alas, we don't expect this to become four-wheeled reality. That's because the program is currently spearheaded by the FXX K, which is the track confined incarnation of the LaFerrari.With that in mind, we have to add that a checquered flag-only 812 wouldn't be all that strange and we can look in the XX gene pool to tell you why - before the FXX K and the Enzo FXX, the program allowed the Prancing Horse clientele to fly around the track in the mental 599 XX.Oh, and let's not forget the 575M-based racecar. Wearing the 575 GTC moniker, this came around in 2003. However, unlike the XX animals, which only race among themselves, the GTCs battles machines coming from other brands and, unfortunately, they were less than successful.Speaking of racing inside Ferrari's golden cage, we'll remind you that, last year, Google VP Benjamin Treynor Sloss spilled the beans on a strategy shift.The aficionado, who enjoys the charms of the XX program with his SO (you might know her as becauseracewife), said that the Italian automaker no longer forces customers to offer it full custody of the vehicles.Returning to the rendering realm, we'll remind you that the FXX K has received its fair share of pixel play, which is how we ended up with the... pickup truck and shooting brake versions of the thing.And, given the effervescent development of the rendering world, we don't expect things to stop here.