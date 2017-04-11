autoevolution

Ferrari 812XX Rendered as the Customer Racecar We May Never Get

 
11 Apr 2017, 17:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ferrari's customer racing program (yes, you can call it the Corse Clienti) has been gaining more and more traction over the years and we're here to bring you a fantasy related to the motorsport adventure.
We're talking about the pixel play above, which brings us the customer racing incarnation of the brand spanking new 812 Superfast.

The 812XX render we have here was delivered by Evren Milano and, alas, we don't expect this to become four-wheeled reality. That's because the program is currently spearheaded by the FXX K, which is the track confined incarnation of the LaFerrari.

With that in mind, we have to add that a checquered flag-only 812 wouldn't be all that strange and we can look in the XX gene pool to tell you why - before the FXX K and the Enzo FXX, the program allowed the Prancing Horse clientele to fly around the track in the mental 599 XX.

Oh, and let's not forget the 575M-based racecar. Wearing the 575 GTC moniker, this came around in 2003. However, unlike the XX animals, which only race among themselves, the GTCs battles machines coming from other brands and, unfortunately, they were less than successful.

Speaking of racing inside Ferrari's golden cage, we'll remind you that, last year, Google VP Benjamin Treynor Sloss spilled the beans on a strategy shift.

The aficionado, who enjoys the charms of the XX program with his SO (you might know her as becauseracewife), said that the Italian automaker no longer forces customers to offer it full custody of the vehicles.

Returning to the rendering realm, we'll remind you that the FXX K has received its fair share of pixel play, which is how we ended up with the... pickup truck and shooting brake versions of the thing.

And, given the effervescent development of the rendering world, we don't expect things to stop here.
Ferrari 812 Superfast Ferrari Ferrari XX racing
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85