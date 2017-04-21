autoevolution

KTM Launches New PowerWear And PowerParts for 2017

 
21 Apr 2017, 13:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Reliable gear is essential on any riding journey, whether you ride an alpine pass, a bone-shaking track, winding curves or simply the urban jungle. That’s the reason why KTM engineered the new HQ Adventure gear to be ready for anything on your path in any weather.
The new riding gear’s external shell is made of Sympatex Performance dual-layer materila, which is abrasion-resistant, breathable, and waterproof. Comfy goatskin leather patches and CE-approved SAS-TEC armor are there to offer protection, while a removable lining will provide warmth.

For commuters, KTM brought the new Street Evo or Two 4 Ride textile jackets, both available form men and women. Combined with a pair of casual Ride Jeans and motorcycle shoes will make for a perfect daily combination, but not without the new Celer or GT Sport gloves.

Sportbike riders might opt for a full leather suit and matching boots. The redesigned RSX lineup is here to offer what they need and can be fully customized depending on needs and taste.

But custom riding gear isn’t everything in KTM’s new catalog, as the company also released some new replacement motorcycle parts for 2017.

Highlights of the new KTM PowerParts Street 2017 range are the Akrapovi “Slip-on Line” products for the ADVENTURE, DUKE and RC segments and of course for the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, several different luggage solutions and Ergo seats for the most exciting of journeys or try adjustable footpegs systems and extra racy passenger seat covers for your race track events.

Whichever accessory you decide to buy, all KTM PowerParts have been developed alongside the motorcycles, are produced according to the same quality standards and are distinguished by a perfect fit and top functionality.

If you want to see more, browse through the new catalog here or visit your authorized KTM dealer and ask about the new products.
bike accessories ktm motorcycles street bike bike tech
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78