KTM Launches New PowerWear And PowerParts for 2017

Reliable gear is essential on any riding journey, whether you ride an alpine pass, a bone-shaking track, winding curves or simply the urban jungle. That’s the reason why KTM engineered the new HQ Adventure gear to be ready for anything on your path in any weather.





For commuters,



Sportbike riders might opt for a full leather suit and matching boots. The redesigned



But custom riding gear isn’t everything in KTM’s new catalog, as the company also released some new replacement motorcycle parts for 2017.



Highlights of the new KTM PowerParts Street 2017 range are the Akrapovi “Slip-on Line” products for the ADVENTURE, DUKE and RC segments and of course for the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, several different luggage solutions and Ergo seats for the most exciting of journeys or try adjustable footpegs systems and extra racy passenger seat covers for your race track events.



Whichever accessory you decide to buy, all KTM PowerParts have been developed alongside the motorcycles, are produced according to the same quality standards and are distinguished by a perfect fit and top functionality.



If you want to see more, browse through the The new riding gear’s external shell is made of Sympatex Performance dual-layer materila, which is abrasion-resistant, breathable, and waterproof. Comfy goatskin leather patches and CE-approved SAS-TEC armor are there to offer protection, while a removable lining will provide warmth.For commuters, KTM brought the new Street Evo or Two 4 Ride textile jackets, both available form men and women. Combined with a pair of casual Ride Jeans and motorcycle shoes will make for a perfect daily combination, but not without the new Celer or GT Sport gloves.Sportbike riders might opt for a full leather suit and matching boots. The redesigned RSX lineup is here to offer what they need and can be fully customized depending on needs and taste.But custom riding gear isn’t everything in KTM’s new catalog, as the company also released some new replacement motorcycle parts for 2017.Highlights of the new KTM PowerParts Street 2017 range are the Akrapovi “Slip-on Line” products for the ADVENTURE, DUKE and RC segments and of course for the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, several different luggage solutions and Ergo seats for the most exciting of journeys or try adjustable footpegs systems and extra racy passenger seat covers for your race track events.Whichever accessory you decide to buy, all KTM PowerParts have been developed alongside the motorcycles, are produced according to the same quality standards and are distinguished by a perfect fit and top functionality.If you want to see more, browse through the new catalog here or visit your authorized KTM dealer and ask about the new products.