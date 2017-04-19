autoevolution

V12-Engined Ferrari 308 GTS QV Is An Astonishing Mashup

 
Back when Ferrari wasn’t obsessed with 0 to 60 times and million-dollar hybrid hypercars, the best name in the biz used to make sensible cars. The 308 is one of those vehicles, and as the name implies, its means of propulsion is a V8 engine. This particular example, meanwhile, boasts V12 firepower.
Call it a freak of nature or a sports car on steroids, call it whatever. There’s something undoubtedly special about shoehorning a 4.8-liter Colombo V12 in an engine bay designed for the 2.9-liter Dino V8. Swapped from a 400, the mechanically versed will be surprised to notice that the twelve-cylinder sits transversally in the 308, not longitudinally as it was intended.

This, in turn, means that significant work was also put in the transmission as well, which features a classically correct gated shifter. It’s believed that only four such conversions ever saw the light of day, and this one is slated to cross the auction block at Silverstone Auctions’ May Sale. The estimate, according to the classic car auction company, is £50,000, maybe £60,000.

Affectionately known as Nigel’s Flyer, the V8-to-V12 swap was performed in the ‘80s by Nigel Mansell's Ferrari dealership network. Yes, that Mansell who won the Formula 1 World Championship in 1992 and the CART Indy Car World Series in 1993. The man directly responsible for the conversion, however, is Nigel Hudson, who spent two years to overhaul the incredible 308 GTS QV.

“Only 233 right-hand drive, GTS 'QV' models were ever produced and they are considered by many to be the most desirable of all the 308 variations and the addition of a V12 makes the car even rarer,” declared Will Smith, the sales manager at Silverstone Auctions. “This 308 V12 offers its next owner exclusivity, classic ‘80s styling and lots of power.”

While on the subject of power, nobody actually knows how many ponies are there at the crank. In the case of the 400, output stands at 340 PS (335 horsepower) thanks to six 38 DCOE 110-111 Weber carburetors.
