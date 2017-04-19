autoevolution

Volkswagen Phideon PHEV Wears the GTE Badge in Shanghai

 
19 Apr 2017, 15:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volkswagen's media center has been slacking off this week, as we had to dig deep for the Phideon's debut at the Shanghai Auto Show. More specifically, this is the unveiling of the Phideon GTE, a plug-in hybrid version of the sedan.
The decision to launch a plug-in hybrid is like a foregone conclusion, given the demands of the market. Here are the specs!

With a hybrid system power of 180 kW (245 PS) and 500 Nm, the Phideon GTE is a perfect match to the Audi A6L, which is what everybody expected. It also makes this the most powerful production car to wear the GTE badge, packing a couple of dozen extra horses over the European Passat GTE.

The extra grunt is down to the much bigger 2.0-liter turbo engine, compared to the 1.4 TSI used by the Passat. As for the electric motor, this delivers 91 kW of solo output and draws power from a 14.1 kWh battery located under the trunk for up to 50 kilometers of range. On both a full tank and battery, the car is said to go for up to 846 kilometers.

As Volkswagen's first locally produced premium plug-in sedan, the Phideon is the flag bearer. The German brand also unveiled the I.D. CROZZ concept at the Shanghai Auto Show this week, and its appearance is decades into the future compared to the Phideon.

But the Chinese consumers are sure to love the legroom and luxurious, feature-rich interior of the Phideon PHEV.

Besides the front bumper and some badges, everything else stays the same. The Phideon's total length of 5.05 meters is impressive - just 10mm shorter than the Phaeton. Based on the Modular Longitudinal Matrix platform, it measures 1.87 meters in width and 1.48 meters tall.

Two other powertrains are available. Namely, a 2.0 base TSI with front-wheel drive or a 3.0 TSI V6 rated at 300 PS, and 440 Nm of torque delivered through standard AWD.

Volkswagen Phideon Volkswagen GTE 2017 Shanghai Auto Show
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52