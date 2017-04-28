autoevolution

2018 Mazda CX-8 Teased, Confirmed With Six And Seven Seats

 
28 Apr 2017, 8:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There’s been lots of talk, but no official word from Mazda on the introduction of a CX-5 with seven seats. Until now. According to the Hiroshima-based automaker, the long-rumored crossover is coming later in 2017, and the model will be produced in Japan.
While Mazda doesn’t say explicitly that the CX-8 will borrow bits and bobs from the CX-5, the company released a teaser pic that basically confirms what we’ve been expecting since eons. Look at the aluminum-like door trim, shape of the instrument cluster, and the shape of the front and rear side windows. So yes, it’s definitely based on the CX-5 based on these visual pointers.

Pictured here in six-seat configuration, the CX-8 will also be available with the more popular seven-seat arrangement. In regard to size, the Japanese manufacturer released the following four figures: 4.9 meters in length, 1.84 meters in width, 1.73 meters in height, and a 2.93-meter wheelbase.

As such, the CX-8 is shorter than the CX-9, just as wide as the CX-5 compact crossover, higher than the CX-5, and sports the exact same wheelbase as the mid-sized CX-9. Bearing in mind that both the CX-5 and CX-9 ride on the SkyActiv platform, it’s not surprising the CX-8 is a mishmash of its sibs.

In its domestic market, the 2018 Mazda CX-8 will be offered with the SkyActiv-D 2.2-liter turbo diesel, yet power and torque figures have yet to be released. On the cog-swapping front, a six-speed auto will have to do.

On an ending note, head honcho Masamichi Kogai promises that the CX-8 “is a new type of crossover SUV” with packaging designed to provide sufficient room in the third-row seats even for adults. What Mr. Kogai fails to point out, however, is that there’s a difference between the height of a Japanese male adult and a North American. More to the point, that would be 170 centimeters (5-foot 7-inch) versus 178 centimeters (5-foot 10-inch).
2018 Mazda CX-8 specifications Mazda CX-8 crossover Mazda Japan SUV
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our MAZDA Testdrives:

2016 Mazda6 Wagon 2.2 Skyactiv-D78
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata79
2015 Mazda CX-372
2016 Mazda CX-577
2016 Mazda675
2015 Mazda267
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata64
2014 MAZDA3 Sedan78
MAZDA676