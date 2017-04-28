Updated Mazda CX-3 Spawns GT Sport Special Edition

autoevolution

For the 2017 model year, the CX-3 didn’t receive a facelift. Instead, the subcompact crossover introduced in 2014 has been freshened up with small updates, including a GT Sport edition.
In the United Kingdom, Mazda’s smallest crossover goes on sale this summer, with OTR pricing for the 13-strong lineup kicking off from £18,495. At the other end of the scale, it’s not the GT Sport that calls dibs, but the Sport Nav in 1.5 SkyActiv-D 105 PS Auto AWD attire. This specification costs £25,195.

The GT Sport, which is limited to 500 vehicles for the UK market, comes with either a manual (£22,895) or an automatic (£24,095). Matched to the 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G 120 PS, the model benefits from, quote, unique styling cues.”

What Mazda wants to say by that is that the GT Sport’s aero kit features silver-ish inserts, whereas a black roof spoiler elevates the design of the rear end. 18-inch alloys come as standard, as does the choice between Ceramic Metallic and Meteor Grey Mica paint. The premium feel continues inside, where the GT Sport gets Nappa leather inserts and GT-Line floor mats.

Regardless of trim level, all CX-3s for the 2017 model year are enhanced on the driving dynamics front. Compared to the 2016 CX-3, the newcomer boasts retuned front and rear dampers, a recalibrated electric power steering system, as well as new front lower arm rear side bushings. Other than a level up in drivability, the stated modifications stand for improved ride quality too.

Another highlight in this area is G-Vectoring Control, a cute little system that’s designed to do two things: a) make driving that bit more comfortable during cornering; and b) get the driver out of trouble by varying engine torque to optimize the load on the front wheels. Simple stuff, but effective.

“This update ensures the CX-3 will continue to resonate with cutting-edge customers who feel strongly about their cars. As a result, we redoubled our efforts to enhance the quality feel of the CX-3”, commented Michio Tomiyama, the 2017 Mazda CX-3's program manager.
