autoevolution

2017 Honda Civic Type R and Civic Si Transform in Their First Ad

 
18 May 2017, 14:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Honda believes it has "Racing at Heart," and that trickles down from F1 and GRC to the road cars. So they put in an ad where the new Civic Type R and Civic Si appear for the first time together.
For some reason, this new Civic ad brings a touch of nostalgia because it reminds us of Honda's old "Impossible Dream" from 2005 and 2010, possibly the best car commercials of the 21st century.

Like a scene from that Transformers movie they shot in China, a Ridgeline pickup racer dematerializes into the Red Bull Global Rallycross racing Civic. This then catches some major air and becomes the Verizon IndyCar Series single-seater.

The 30-second ad culminates with the all-new 2018 Civic Type R, the star of Honda's affordable performance lineup.

"Racing at Heart" leads a new Honda brand marketing campaign, with the racing-focused spot. It debuts during the NBA Conference Finals, and will be showcased during the ABC broadcast of the 2017 Indianapolis 500 on May 28, as well as during '500' qualifying on May 20-21, while also featuring additional broadcast, print, digital and social amplifications.

"Racing is a core part of Honda DNA and for over 60 years the new technologies and challenging spirit we gain on the track translates into the high level of performance in the vehicles we make for our customers," said Susie Rossick, Assistant Vice President, Honda Marketing. "This new Racing at Heart campaign helps celebrate the arrival of the Civic Type R and Si at Honda dealerships nationwide in the coming weeks."

Of course, the focus here is the U.S. car lineup and this month's Indy 500. But there are other ways in which Honda exhibits racing spirit, like F1 and superbikes. There's an NSX racing in the Super GT in Japan, next to the GT-R or the Lexus LC 500. The British Touring Car Championship lineup was also pretty cool. But you'll get a better sense of what Honda has done over the years in the old ad we've featured.



2018 Honda Civic Type R Honda Civic Si Honda car commercial
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62