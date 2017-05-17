Auction Gathers Holy Trinity of Hypercars, Billionaires Wanted

“The Holy Trinity
” is the name that automotive journalists have affectionately used to describe the hottest hypercars
launched this decade.
Any comparisons between these three are rare to find, but thoroughly enjoyed. This time, we have something else - the trio is available for sale at an auction.
Instead of months of waiting for each car, any billionaire has the possibility of obtaining “the holy trinity of hypercars
” just three years after the oldest one has left the factory.
Evidently, they are sold separately, and the auction process will take place over the phone or at the event, which is organized by RM Sotheby
’s at Villa Erba this month.
Internet bids are not allowed during the event, but those who do not have time for either can place an offer for either model. We think that any billionaire interested in this auction should try his or her hand at buying the trio.
Do not expect a volume discount here, but you may have the best time of your life on four wheels in three different flavors. Evidently, each of them is a sound investment possibility if you take the time to maintain it its optimal condition.
The Porsche 918 Spyder seen in the gallery and sold in this auction has the highest mileage of the "Trinity," and that aspect is matched with the lowest price.
Equipped with the highly-desirable Weissach package, the number 507 Porsche 918 Spyder
is the only one in the world finished by the factory in “Arrow Blue,” which is a historic color that was “painted to sample.”
Its sole owner has kept a well-documented maintenance log for all of its 11,000 kilometers (6,835 miles) driven so far. Experts believe it will switch masters for EUR 1.2-1.4 milion ($1.24-$1.56 million).
The LaFerrari
may have the lowest mileage, with just 200 kilometers since new, but it is also the oldest of the trio. It is expected to fetch between EUR 2.75 million and 3.2 million ($3.06-$$3.56 million). The 2016 McLaren P1 GTR
has the highest price estimate of the trio, which sits between EUR 3.2 million and 3.6 million ($3.56-$4.01 million).