2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento For Sale With Delivery Mileage

 
1 May 2017, 10:08 UTC ·
Lamborghini only made 20 units of the Sesto Elemento, and it looks like one of them is for sale with what appears to be delivery mileage.
Its for-sale ad lists it as a second-hand vehicle with zero kilometers on the clock, but this would be impossible. Instead, they refer to a delivery mileage, which is higher than zero, but still in the hundreds.

It is located in the United Arab Emirates, and the seller says that the VIN will be disclosed once a pre-sale contract will be signed. The car is accompanied by all the paperwork expected from it, along with authenticity documents.

Its asking price is EUR 2.4 Million (roughly $2.6 million), and the seller guarantees the safety of the payment through a lawyer. Evidently, taking a small trip to Dubai to check out a 2.4-million euro car should not be a predicament for anyone who can afford this kind of vehicle.

Is a Sesto Elemento worth $2.6 million? Well, if you look at the asking price for one of these, you can assume that it is not that high for a vehicle as rare as this. According to the vendors, this example was acquired in a private auction for the price of three million euros.

They claim that this is a great investment opportunity, but they are asking for less than what they say was paid for it when it was initially acquired. The situation raises a few red flags with us, but maybe we are wrong.

Its current owners have not stated that they can guarantee that this is the lowest mileage for a Sesto Elemento ever, but they believe that this is the one with the lowest figure on its odometer.

Even if it had a higher mileage, a 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is worth a lot of money. If you ask us, it is worth more than a photo shoot done with a mobile phone, and cars like these should be exhibited in spaces that protect them until they get driven.
