2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento For Sale With Delivery Mileage

Its for-sale ad lists it as a second-hand vehicle with zero kilometers on the clock, but this would be impossible. Instead, they refer to a delivery mileage, which is higher than zero, but still in the hundreds.It is located in the United Arab Emirates, and the seller says that the VIN will be disclosed once a pre-sale contract will be signed. The car is accompanied by all the paperwork expected from it, along with authenticity documents.Its asking price is EUR 2.4 Million (roughly $2.6 million), and the seller guarantees the safety of the payment through a lawyer. Evidently, taking a small trip to Dubai to check out a 2.4-million euro car should not be a predicament for anyone who can afford this kind of vehicle.Is a Sesto Elemento worth $2.6 million? Well, if you look at the asking price for one of these, you can assume that it is not that high for a vehicle as rare as this. According to the vendors, this example was acquired in a private auction for the price of three million euros.They claim that this is a great investment opportunity, but they are asking for less than what they say was paid for it when it was initially acquired. The situation raises a few red flags with us, but maybe we are wrong.Its current owners have not stated that they can guarantee that this is the lowest mileage for a Sesto Elemento ever, but they believe that this is the one with the lowest figure on its odometer.Even if it had a higher mileage, a 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is worth a lot of money . If you ask us, it is worth more than a photo shoot done with a mobile phone, and cars like these should be exhibited in spaces that protect them until they get driven.