BMW i8 with Monstrous Rear Wing Stands Out in London, Has Wacky Camo Wrap

However, if you're curious about what happens when a BMW i8 goes deep down the tuning rabbit hole, you can check out the EVE.RYN example we The freshest example of this comes from the i8 in the photos to your right, which was recently spotted playing the attention magnet part in London. We'll tip our lens to Autogespot for these pics.The presence of the wing is even more ironic if we take into account the fact that the BMW i8 Formula E safety car , which actually spends its life on the track, doesn't pack such an addition.For one thing, you should keep in mind that, each and every time the owners needs to access the luggage compartment, which occupies the posterior of the machine, that wing will be lifted together with the transparent glass cover it is mounted on.And the Pikes Peak-grade aero element isn't the only custom bit of this BMW i8 . Let's take the wheels, for instance - we're looking at multi-spoke rollers that were supplied by Vossen.Then there's the wrap covering the car, with the second skin job turning to the urban glamouflage theme to turn heads. It's worth mentioning that the wrap is probably here since the CFRP-built sportscar is headed for the 2017 Modball Rally.Speaking of which, the 2017 edition of the event is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, 25th June, with the course taking participants through London, Luxembourg, Geneva, Monaco, Barcelona and, of course, Ibiza.However, if you're curious about what happens when a BMW i8 goes deep down the tuning rabbit hole, you can check out the EVE.RYN example we showed you earlier this month. Dubbed the "Dark Knight Edition", the contraption stands out like no other i8 we've seen.