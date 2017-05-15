autoevolution

SEAT Restomods An Original 600 To Celebrate Company's 60th Anniversary

 
15 May 2017, 11:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
SEAT has restored a 600 Convertible to celebrate the company’s 60th Anniversary.
The Martorell brand assembled a team of 30 specialists for the job, which took about 1,500 hours. The task was a full restoration with a few design updates. Evidently, SEAT did not want to enter the tuner scene, but modify minute details with respect for the model’s character and spirit.

The VW Group subsidiary will present the resulting car at the Barcelona Motor Show, but its officials have already published a few images of the 600 on the company’s media portal. A video that followed the resto-modding procedure was made, and it was also uploaded to the press site.

The restoration involved almost 1,000 original parts, which even SEAT representatives admitted that they were hard to track down. Elements like upholstery were made from new materials that were stitched to obtain a retro look.

The entire process was done by hand, and the team had to undo 25 years of “sitting,” which is not an easy task on any car that must be repaired and restored.

The vehicle required electronic and mechanical work, and the engineer who was responsible for the project said that it is now better than it left the factory in 1965. The 600 is a version of the FIAT 600 that was built under license in Spain.

SEAT used a shade of “bluish gray” that was “absolutely on trend” and “reminiscent” of the first units of the 600 that left the factory. It was selected by Jordi Font, who is the head of the color and trim department at the Iberian brand.

The convertible model with Italian heritage comes with a manually-operate sunroof, and has even kept its original steering wheel and its accompanying horn button. The interior was restored using 50 meters of fabric, which shares an allegory of the original “houndstooth” pattern in black and white that is meant to echo a time past.

The 600 was sold in over 800,000 units when it was on the market, and it was the car that put many Spaniards on the road when it was launched and during its production cycle.




seat 600 Seat restomod classic cars classic retro
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our SEAT Testdrives:

2015 SEAT Leon ST Cupra78
2015 SEAT Leon X-Perience77
SEAT Leon SC75