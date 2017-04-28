You Should Definitely Explore Paris With an Ural Sidecar Motorcycle

Some big cities still offer horse and carriage tours like we’re still in the 1800s. I say F that and go for a sidecar motorcycle tour instead. At least Paris is offering such a pleasant experience.





The company revolves around three fellows passionate about vintage motorcycles who also happen to be lovers of the lifestyle of Paris. The city is their treasure, and they say they love sharing its history and places with people.



Remi “The Stylist” is on the cutting edge of style and trends. You should climb aboard with him if you want to see second-hand shops, haute couture, outlet shops, and many Parisian fashion spots. The company also owe him its retro attire.



The other sidecarist you can meet is Julien “The Magician”. He traveled over much of the world, but concluded that Paris is his favorite city. He has a bottomless passion for the capital and the local football club. He’ll gladly show you around his town and perhaps a magic trick or two.



Next you have Charlie “The Diplomat”, who is the archetypal Parisian bachelor, always up to date on the best spots to go out for the night or just a glass. The company says you can always rely on him to have a good time.



The basic tour will take you through Concorde, Champs Elysees, Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, Champs de Mars, and Invalides for €69 if you’re single or €89 if you add another person.







If you ever watched British cooking shows, you might know who Richard Ayoade and Mel Giedroyc are. Well, on of their latest culinary adventure took them to Paris where they also took part in a short tour of the city on a classic Ural sidecar motorcycle on behalf of Retro Tour.The company revolves around three fellows passionate about vintage motorcycles who also happen to be lovers of the lifestyle of Paris. The city is their treasure, and they say they love sharing its history and places with people.Remi “The Stylist” is on the cutting edge of style and trends. You should climb aboard with him if you want to see second-hand shops, haute couture, outlet shops, and many Parisian fashion spots. The company also owe him its retro attire.The other sidecarist you can meet is Julien “The Magician”. He traveled over much of the world, but concluded that Paris is his favorite city. He has a bottomless passion for the capital and the local football club. He’ll gladly show you around his town and perhaps a magic trick or two.Next you have Charlie “The Diplomat”, who is the archetypal Parisian bachelor, always up to date on the best spots to go out for the night or just a glass. The company says you can always rely on him to have a good time.The basic tour will take you through Concorde, Champs Elysees, Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, Champs de Mars, and Invalides for €69 if you’re single or €89 if you add another person. Retro Tour will provide you the necessary riding gear, which includes intercom-fitted helmets to hear out every detail your sidecarist will share.