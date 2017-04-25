Agostini MV Agusta Up For Auction, Estimated At Over 200K EUR

autoevolution

Pockets too small for all your money? Maybe you can take off the burden by bidding on this amazing piece of machinery in Italy next month. We’re talking about an MV Agusta 500 perfect copy that is estimated at around €200.000-€250.000.
Why would you spend that amount of money one a replica? Simply because this very model you see here is part of the history, just as the original bike itself, and that’s because of Giacomo Agostini. Let me explain a bit...

Arguably the greatest motorcycle relationship of the last century, the partnership between MV Agusta and Giacomo Agostini lead to seven successive 500-cc World Championship titles.

In honour of this incredible feat, the original engineers at HRT produced a near-identical copy of the famous 1972-winning machine. It was so perfect that Agostini himself had to have one. Offered here is just that bike, complete with Agostini’s signature on the fairing.

Engineered from the original three-cylinder 500 GP blueprints, this 500 tribute features a perfect replica of the 1970 Ceriani GP fork and 230-millimeter front drum brake, ensuring that the rider feels as close to the original experience as possible.

Other details include the molded fiberglass seat with leather trim and 18-inch Borrani wire wheels. Modern upgrades, such as the Avon tires and Dell’orto carburetors, were used only because original parts were no longer available. Complete with a letter from Agostini himself certifying his ownership, offered here is a chance to ride with one of the greatest legends of our times.

The bike is the last of six tribute models created with World Champion Agostini and is actually serial number 6/6, with frame number ST41-50 GGRFGMGG. The legend last rode it at Dijon in May 2014.

For more information on the auction and the rest of the motorcycles that will be part of it, check out RM Auction’s site here.
