The Aston Martin V8 Sportsman Estate Is Not Your Typical Wagon

Power, beauty, and soul. That’s what Aston Martin
is all about, be it a classic or the all-new DB11. The Sportsman Estate, on the other hand, lacks in the beauty department. Fret not, though, ‘cause this fellow here plays the exclusivity card better than most other Astons.
Having started life as a 1996 V8 Coupe, this blast from the not-so-distant past was then converted by the automaker to the Sportsman Estate body style. Slightly different from the Virage
Shooting Brake before it, Aston Martin’s craftsmen made only three such vehicles.
Chassis no. SCFCAM2SCTBL79007 is a beautiful reminder of the odd but outstanding British craftsmanship of the ‘90s, but the V8-powered Sportsman Estate isn’t only for show. It has four proper-sized seats, and the rear passengers have acres of room in there.
Finished in British Racing Green and fitted with matching leather upholstery and carpets, the pictured vehicle covered a little over 21,000 kilometers from new. The engine was rebuilt in 1999 by Aston Martin, and a few years later, the automaker acquired the vehicle and subsequently refurbished it. If you look closely at the dash, you will also notice a retrofit satellite navigation system.
Including the owner’s manual, service book, original tools, and Aston Martin Works’ appraisal report, have a guess how much this baby is appraised for in this day and age. According to Bonhams
’ evaluators, that would be £300,000, £350,000 with a bit of luck.
As with every other V8 Coupe from that particular era of the automaker, the name of the game here is 5.3 liters’ worth of baritone rumble. It’s not the full-blown monster in the Vantage variant, but even in naturally aspirated form, the 5.3-liter engine
churns out a heady 330 bhp and plenty of torque. Zero to sixty comes in just under seven seconds, whereas top speed is 160 miles per hour with a bit of tailwind.