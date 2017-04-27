autoevolution

The Aston Martin V8 Sportsman Estate Is Not Your Typical Wagon

 
27 Apr 2017, 15:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Power, beauty, and soul. That’s what Aston Martin is all about, be it a classic or the all-new DB11. The Sportsman Estate, on the other hand, lacks in the beauty department. Fret not, though, ‘cause this fellow here plays the exclusivity card better than most other Astons.
Having started life as a 1996 V8 Coupe, this blast from the not-so-distant past was then converted by the automaker to the Sportsman Estate body style. Slightly different from the Virage Shooting Brake before it, Aston Martin’s craftsmen made only three such vehicles.

Chassis no. SCFCAM2SCTBL79007 is a beautiful reminder of the odd but outstanding British craftsmanship of the ‘90s, but the V8-powered Sportsman Estate isn’t only for show. It has four proper-sized seats, and the rear passengers have acres of room in there.

Finished in British Racing Green and fitted with matching leather upholstery and carpets, the pictured vehicle covered a little over 21,000 kilometers from new. The engine was rebuilt in 1999 by Aston Martin, and a few years later, the automaker acquired the vehicle and subsequently refurbished it. If you look closely at the dash, you will also notice a retrofit satellite navigation system.

Including the owner’s manual, service book, original tools, and Aston Martin Works’ appraisal report, have a guess how much this baby is appraised for in this day and age. According to Bonhams’ evaluators, that would be £300,000, £350,000 with a bit of luck.

As with every other V8 Coupe from that particular era of the automaker, the name of the game here is 5.3 liters’ worth of baritone rumble. It’s not the full-blown monster in the Vantage variant, but even in naturally aspirated form, the 5.3-liter engine churns out a heady 330 bhp and plenty of torque. Zero to sixty comes in just under seven seconds, whereas top speed is 160 miles per hour with a bit of tailwind.
Aston Martin V8 Coupe aston martin shooting brake retro auction
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81