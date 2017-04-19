Aston Martin Pays Tribute To Britishness With China-Only Special Edition

Once called the empire on which the sun never sets, what we call the United Kingdom
is a far cry from the pre-WWII British Empire. Peeps with a passion for tweed jackets often talk about the good old days, but the truth of the matter is, the little rock in the Atlantic Ocean still has a lot of pomp and circumstance to its name.
For starters, the UK is the melting pot for classic cars and all things Formula 1
, with the obvious exception of Scuderia Ferrari. Then there’s the motor industry, which is experiencing a bit of a renaissance. Everything from German-owned MINI to the best name in the British biz sells more vehicles than ever, and the said vehicles keep getting better with each passing year.
Aston martin is a good case in point. Saved by the Ford Motor Company but reinvented by its current owners, the automaker has plans to introduce an exhilarating hypercar in the near future, a mid-engine supercar
, and even a hybridized crossover SUV
. But ‘till then, the aging V8 Vantage gets a limited-run edition that celebrates British culture and craftsmanship. In China.
Presented at this year’s edition of Auto Shanghai
, the V8 Vantage S Great Britain Edition is finished in eye-popping Stratus White. Blue-painted door mirrors, rear diffuser, and taillight trim make for a first-class chromatic contrast, whereas the white-and-blue wind badges ooze specialness.
The interior, as expected from an Aston Martin
, is lavishly trimmed. Zagato-style wave quilting for the Aurora Blue leather, Union Jack embroidery, and Anodized Blue rotary dials are the centerpieces of Aston Martin’s Q division latest creation. Available only in China, the most British V8 Vantage of all V8 Vantages carries a sticker price of RMB 2,088,000, which equals $303,185.
“The Q by Aston Martin service has grown substantially since it was first established in 2012. We have the opportunity to work with our customers, taking personalization to a different level,”
declared Marek Reichman, the company’s executive vice president and chief creative officer.