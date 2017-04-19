autoevolution

Aston Martin Pays Tribute To Britishness With China-Only Special Edition

 
19 Apr 2017, 9:49 UTC ·
by
Once called the empire on which the sun never sets, what we call the United Kingdom is a far cry from the pre-WWII British Empire. Peeps with a passion for tweed jackets often talk about the good old days, but the truth of the matter is, the little rock in the Atlantic Ocean still has a lot of pomp and circumstance to its name.
For starters, the UK is the melting pot for classic cars and all things Formula 1, with the obvious exception of Scuderia Ferrari. Then there’s the motor industry, which is experiencing a bit of a renaissance. Everything from German-owned MINI to the best name in the British biz sells more vehicles than ever, and the said vehicles keep getting better with each passing year.

Aston martin is a good case in point. Saved by the Ford Motor Company but reinvented by its current owners, the automaker has plans to introduce an exhilarating hypercar in the near future, a mid-engine supercar, and even a hybridized crossover SUV. But ‘till then, the aging V8 Vantage gets a limited-run edition that celebrates British culture and craftsmanship. In China.

Presented at this year’s edition of Auto Shanghai, the V8 Vantage S Great Britain Edition is finished in eye-popping Stratus White. Blue-painted door mirrors, rear diffuser, and taillight trim make for a first-class chromatic contrast, whereas the white-and-blue wind badges ooze specialness.

The interior, as expected from an Aston Martin, is lavishly trimmed. Zagato-style wave quilting for the Aurora Blue leather, Union Jack embroidery, and Anodized Blue rotary dials are the centerpieces of Aston Martin’s Q division latest creation. Available only in China, the most British V8 Vantage of all V8 Vantages carries a sticker price of RMB 2,088,000, which equals $303,185.

“The Q by Aston Martin service has grown substantially since it was first established in 2012. We have the opportunity to work with our customers, taking personalization to a different level,” declared Marek Reichman, the company’s executive vice president and chief creative officer.
