Aston Martin Mid-Engined Supercar Expected in 2021, CEO Talks Adrian Newey Aero

Aston Martin had slipped into a corner of the go-fast realm that saw the carmaker periodically needing the kind of "Aston Martin line-up explained" stories, since not all that may aficionados kept track of the company's efforts. And while the expanded model range discussed above might need more attention, its overly appealing nature should be enough motivation for enthusiasts out there. Gaydon is reportedly preparing to introduce a mid-engined supercar, a more... down to earth approach compared to the Valkyrie , which should land in 2021.At the Geneva Motor Show, Aston Martin CEO mentioned the mid-engined gene pool that will be created by the said hypercar, as autocar writes.The head honcho discussed the supercar that will follow the halo vehicle, stating that the model will be built on the "form follows function" priciple, while betting on the Aston Martin beauty card.More and more supercars, as well as hypercars (Valkyrie included), come up with hidden aerodynamic moves, which are placed underneath the vehicles. The upcoming supercar will also follow this principle, with Palmer talking about the possibility of the design involving the work of Adrian Newey. It's worth noting that Red Bull F1's aerodynamic genius has also brought a massive contribution to the Valkyrie.Meanwhile, we've brought along a few renderings of a mid-engined Aston, which come from digital artist Adrien Fuinel Max Szwaj, who recently left Ferrari to join Aston Martin as a Chief Technical Officer, will supervise the development of the mid-engined supercar.With the new DB11 having kicked off the twin-turbo era for the British carmaker, the company will also replace the Vantage by the end of the year, while the Vanquish should receive a successor in 2018. One year after that, the company is set to drop its first-ever, the DBX.The automaker's plans also involve a two-vehicle Lagonda range. With this part of the scheme set to be introduced starting from 2020, the idea is to bring an SUV and a sedan under the said banner.Aston Martin had slipped into a corner of the go-fast realm that saw the carmaker periodically needing the kind of "Aston Martin line-up explained" stories, since not all that may aficionados kept track of the company's efforts. And while the expanded model range discussed above might need more attention, its overly appealing nature should be enough motivation for enthusiasts out there.