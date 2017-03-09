Kahn Vengeance Volante Is Sky Blue in Geneva

We associate coachbuilt Aston Martins with Zagato, but a British company called Kahn Design also knows what to do if you present them with the keys to your DB9. And at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, they gave us the impression that the DB9 Volante is fine too.





“Creating a convertible version of the Vengeance posed some challenges, given the unique coach built nature of the vehicle, but we’ve overcome them in true British fashion,” said Afzal Kahn. “Following a detailed program of testing, I’m delighted to be able to unveil the Vengeance Volante at this year’s show, and I’m confident it will receive the same enthusiastic reception as the original model did in 2016.” The Vengeance project is already familiar to us. After an intense amount of teasers, they unveiled a dark silver coupe about a year ago. However, the convertible isn't a complete carbon copy of that, especially from a chromatic point of view.The sky blue paint goes well with any expensive British car, but it's also been accentuated by new details. Where the old grille used to look like a polished piece of silverware, this one is matte black. The same goes for the trademark wheels of the project and the rear diffuser, though it has been embellished with carbon fiber.Compared to the regular DB9, the Vengeance sports wider fenders which have been crafted by hand. However, we're not fond of the way the profile looks in blue. There's something off about the panel gaps and the way rear fender bloats out over the door. Instead of looking muscular, the Aston resembles one of Fernando Botero's sculptures of 'fat' women.We didn't get a chance to look under the hood, but we should find the same old 5.9-liter V12 unit packing 517 PS. The interior is decked out in black leather nad boasts tech like heated and electrically adjustable seats, a garage door opener, navigation, parking sensors and cruise control.It's not mind-blowing stuff, but Aston has a long history of being targeted by coachbuilders. Kahn will make no more than five of these cars per year, so exclusivity is guaranteed. Heck, Fernando Botero's sculptures are pretty popular and expensive too.“Creating a convertible version of the Vengeance posed some challenges, given the unique coach built nature of the vehicle, but we’ve overcome them in true British fashion,” said Afzal Kahn. “Following a detailed program of testing, I’m delighted to be able to unveil the Vengeance Volante at this year’s show, and I’m confident it will receive the same enthusiastic reception as the original model did in 2016.”