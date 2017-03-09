2017 Audi RS3: The Hyper Hatch Everybody Ignores in Geneva

400 horsepower (DIN) makes this the most powerful production hot hatch right now. However, nobody seems to care about the 2017 Audi RS3 Sportback, making its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show this week.





We think it looks about the same and is certainly too tame for its "hyper" status. A



The RS3 didn't always have a sleeper attitude to design, but the 2.5-liter engine has been its permanent core. This latest version uses new components and delivers a meaty 400 PS and 480 Nm of torque. Thanks to an aluminum crankcase, weight over the nose has gone down by 26 kilograms. Your only gearbox option remains a Seven-speed dual-clutch S Tronic that sends the power through an electro-hydraulic multi-plate quattro system.



It's certainly much faster than any old Civic, boasting a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 4.1 seconds and a potential top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph). We have a sneaking suspicion that it also sounds better than it did in 2015.



While people won't go nuts over the acceleration of anything other than a Tesla, they might still be impressed with the interior updates. The MMI has better graphics and, most importantly, you get the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit screen instead of an old-fashioned speedometer. That comes equipped with a unique RS mode that displays boost, lateral forces or lap times.



Sales in Europea will begin soon, with Audi asking €54,600 for the privilege. For the record, the new sedan is more expensive at €55,900.







Following the reveal of the RS3 sedan last year in Paris, Audi has given the same treatment to the hatchback that's been on the market since 2015. That means we get a new front end with trim that's similar to the RS5 and the headlights off an A4 (figuratively speaking).We think it looks about the same and is certainly too tame for its "hyper" status. A new Civic Type R also came out in Geneva, and we lost count of how many fins, spoilers, and skirts it's got.The RS3 didn't always have a sleeper attitude to design, but the 2.5-liter engine has been its permanent core. This latest version uses new components and delivers a meaty 400 PS and 480 Nm of torque. Thanks to an aluminum crankcase, weight over the nose has gone down by 26 kilograms. Your only gearbox option remains a Seven-speed dual-clutch S Tronic that sends the power through an electro-hydraulic multi-plate quattro system.It's certainly much faster than any old Civic, boasting a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 4.1 seconds and a potential top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph). We have a sneaking suspicion that it also sounds better than it did in 2015.While people won't go nuts over the acceleration of anything other than a Tesla, they might still be impressed with the interior updates. The MMI has better graphics and, most importantly, you get the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit screen instead of an old-fashioned speedometer. That comes equipped with a unique RS mode that displays boost, lateral forces or lap times.Sales in Europea will begin soon, with Audi asking €54,600 for the privilege. For the record, the new sedan is more expensive at €55,900.