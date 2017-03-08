Aston Martin Takes Over Geneva With World's Fastest Sedan: the Rapide AMR

BMW has M, Mercedes has AMG, and Aston Martin has AMR. At long last, the Gaydon-based automaker understood the need of creating a performance brand to differentiate regular Aston Martins from the high-performance bruisers. And good golly, the AMR derivates certainly have the right stuff imbued into them.





“The Vantage in an extremely limited series of no more than 7 cars,” said Aston Martin’s head honcho, Dr. Andy Palmer “The Rapide as a run of only 210 cars. They are the start of something very exciting – a program that will eventually see an AMR version of every model in the Aston Martin range.” Aston Martin used the 2017 Geneva Motor Show to debut the first two receivers of the AMR treatment, specifically the Rapide and Vantage.It should be mentioned, though, that one of these two isn’t meant for the public road. Officially titled Vantage AMR Pro, the “Pro” suffix is a sign this is a track-only take on the Aston Martin Vantage . The moment you lay your eyes on this thing, you know it drives as nice as it looks. The motorsport-inspired styling with carbon fiber accents is matched by a naturally aspirated V8 engine developed from the GT4-spec Vantage, rated at 507 PS (500 bhp).The suspension, meanwhile, is of the race-spec variety and it's fully adjustable on all corners. The 19-inch center-lock wheels are also a nod to the world of racing, boasting Michelin Pilot Cup 2 rubber. Inside, the go-faster theme continues with a custom roll cage designed and made by Q by Aston Martin.As for the Rapide AMR, this concept is meant to show what Aston Martin can do to its most family-oriented model to date, at least ‘till the DBX marks the spot as the marque’s first-ever crossover. The exterior of the Rapide AMR is beautified by lime green accents over stirling green paint, with carbon fiber all over and 21-inch wheels. Under the skin, things get even more interesting.Featuring a 600 PS (592 bhp) version of Aston Martin’s N/A V12, the Rapide AMR is capable of hitting 210 mph (338 km/h). If I may point out the obvious, this makes the Rapide AMR the world’s fastest four-door sedan in series production, and that speaks volumes about the brand’s commitment to high-performance exotica.“The Vantage in an extremely limited series of no more than 7 cars,” said Aston Martin’s head honcho, Dr. Andy Palmer “The Rapide as a run of only 210 cars. They are the start of something very exciting – a program that will eventually see an AMR version of every model in the Aston Martin range.”