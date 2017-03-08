autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro Is a Customer Racecar with an Emoticon Face

 
8 Mar 2017, 10:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Tapping into the motorsport pool gene to build customer racing cars or massaged road cars is one of the most efficient processes on the go-fast side of the industry and Aston Martin is now determined to take full ad-vantage of this thanks to its new AMR arm.
Debuting at the Geneva Motor Show, the new model line brings go-fast and aesthetic updates that promise to deliver racing thrills on the street, with each and every model in Gaydon's range set to be touched by this helmet-related magic.

For now, we'll have to make due with a pair of such beasts, namely the Vantage AMR Pro and the Rapide AMR. You can recognise the go-faster models thanks to their enlarged front grilles, which turn the faces of the beasts into full-size emoticons.

The Pro part of the story means we're dealing with track-confined animals, which are handled by the company's Aston Martin Advanced Operations department.

The resulting Vantage AMR Pro looks like it's ready to eat the chequered flag for breakfast. Borrowing the 4.0-liter V8 heart of the Vantage GT4 racecar, the machine allows the driver to play with 500 hp/507 PS.

Multiple elements of the car, such as the generously-sized rear wing and the hood, were lifted straight off the Astons competing in the World Endurance Championship. These goodies were mixed with new aero elements, such as the rear diffuser, the front splitter, and the side skirts.

In the purest racing tradition, the Vantage AMR Pro talks to the tarmac via an adjustable suspension and 19-inch center-lock wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Cup 2 rubber.

The roll cage found inside the car is accompanied by a sea of Alcantara and if you're willing to turn this into your race environment, you'd better hurry, as the carmaker is only building seven units of the Vantage AMR Pro.

As for the Rapide AMR, this obviously manintains its road-going assets, all with a bit of a racing twist for the whole family.

The 5,935cc naturally aspirated V12 heart of the Rapide receives a few tech updates, with the list being led by a new exhaust. As a result, the mill now delivers 592 hp/600 PS. And you'll need to hear this one coming, as we're dealing with a 210 mph-capable animal. Keep that number in mind, as it also describes the production run of the vehicle.

The more aggressive aero package of the four-door stands out like few of its kind, while the Rapide AMR rides on 21-inch wheels. The kids will be glad to find out they'll get to ride in carbon fiber seats.

Both models are dressed in Stirling Green, featuring Lime Green accents. The latter are also found inside the Astons, where they accompany the Gray Alcantara main dish.
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro aston martin vantage aston martin 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81