Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro Is a Customer Racecar with an Emoticon Face

Tapping into the motorsport pool gene to build customer racing cars or massaged road cars is one of the most efficient processes on the go-fast side of the industry and Aston Martin is now determined to take full ad-vantage of this thanks to its new AMR arm.





For now, we'll have to make due with a pair of such beasts, namely the Vantage AMR Pro and the Rapide AMR. You can recognise the go-faster models thanks to their enlarged front grilles, which turn the faces of the beasts into full-size emoticons.



The Pro part of the story means we're dealing with track-confined animals, which are handled by the company's Aston Martin Advanced Operations department.



The resulting Vantage AMR Pro looks like it's ready to eat the chequered flag for breakfast. Borrowing the 4.0-liter V8 heart of the Vantage GT4 racecar, the machine allows the driver to play with 500 hp/507 PS.



Multiple elements of the car, such as the generously-sized rear wing and the hood, were lifted straight off the



In the purest racing tradition, the Vantage AMR Pro talks to the tarmac via an adjustable suspension and 19-inch center-lock wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Cup 2 rubber.



The roll cage found inside the car is accompanied by a sea of Alcantara and if you're willing to turn this into your race environment, you'd better hurry, as the carmaker is only building seven units of the Vantage AMR Pro.



As for the Rapide AMR, this obviously manintains its road-going assets, all with a bit of a racing twist for the whole family.



The 5,935cc naturally aspirated V12 heart of the



The more aggressive aero package of the four-door stands out like few of its kind, while the Rapide AMR rides on 21-inch wheels. The kids will be glad to find out they'll get to ride in carbon fiber seats.



Both models are dressed in Stirling Green, featuring Lime Green accents. The latter are also found inside the Astons, where they accompany the Gray Alcantara main dish. Debuting at the Geneva Motor Show, the new model line brings go-fast and aesthetic updates that promise to deliver racing thrills on the street, with each and every model in Gaydon's range set to be touched by this helmet-related magic.