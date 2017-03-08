Aston Martin Valkyrie Shows Up In Geneva Wearing Michelin Rubber

autoevolution
Aston Martin came to Geneva this year with two announcements. The first is the creation of the AMR performance brand, which gave us the world’s fastest sedan, whereas the second is the choice of tires for the most heavily-anticipated Aston Martin in a long, long time: the Valkyrie.
Michelin has been selected as the tire partner for the hypercar. Aston Martin and the French outfit are, at this moment in time, in the earliest stages of research and development. As you can see from the rubber fitted to the Valkyrie mock-up in Geneva, that’s pretty obvious. Be that as it may, the British carmaker decided what sort of tires it has in mind.

From the supplier of the Bugatti Chiron and Shelby GT350, Michelin is going to help Aston Martin’s hypercar by equipping all corners in Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires: 265/35 ZR 20 rubber at the front, 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear. As for the wheels, lightweight magnesium alloy and center-lock nuts are on the menu: 20x9.5 J at the front, 21x11.5 J at the rear.

The Geneva show car is the same mock-up Aston Martin has used since the Valkyrie was known as the AM-RB 001. But in the latest teaser for the go-faster machine, we also get a clue as to how the headlights will look like on the production model. To put it briefly, the Valkyrie’s design team made a terrific job in terms of exterior styling.

It’s also worth noting that Aston Martin exhibited the Valkyrie with the Rapide AMR and Vantage AMR Pro flanking it from both sides. This, from my point of view, is a clear pointer Aston Martin wasn’t joking at all when it promised otherworldly performance from its most extreme machine yet. On the subject of what makes the Valkyrie tick, a 6.5-liter V12 that revs to 9,500 rpm is the belly of the beast.

Aston Martin further revealed that a lightweight battery system would be featured in conjunction with a Formula 1-style KERS system, which is another way of saying that the Valkyrie is a mild-hybrid hypercar.
