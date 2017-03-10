Yoshimura Releases New Exhaust For 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000

autoevolution
10 Mar 2017, 13:30 UTC ·
If you’re getting a new 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 for this riding season, don’t forget to add a cool exhaust on the list to complement that 1000 cc engine. Yoshimura just added a new model slip-on specially created for the new supersport bike.
To say that the 2017 GSX-R1000 has been revamped would be an understatement. From top to bottom the new GSX-R has been developed to take over the top step of the industry's Sportbike platform. Yoshimura now has the newest products to enhance the newest offering from Suzuki's flagship machine.

The Alpha T Street Series slip-on, which is available in Works Finish stainless steel or titanium, is just what the new GSX-R is asking for! The new Alpha T removes half the weight of the big bulky stock unit, and awakens the completely new redesigned engine.

Alpha T Race Series full systems are also ready for the serious racer. Available in Works Finish stainless or titanium configurations these Race Series increase performance dramatically across the power and torque spectrum. Weight savings is also significant on the Alpha T Race Series systems.

Also available now are Works Edition Case Savers, Works Edition Engine Plug Kits, new Bar End Kits, and the precision fit Fender Eliminator kit, are all available now and proudly made in the USA.

Yoshimura didn’t provide us a detailed power gain dyno chart for the new setup, but judging on its performance orientation, we’d say there are definitely some horsepower additions to the stock output and maybe some lower rev range torque.

Be warned, though, pay attention which version you choose for your bike, as the full race setup described above was only intended for track use and might not be compatible with street applications.

Prices for the new Alpha T exhausts start at $579 for the street variant and can go as much as $2,269 for the full racing grade. Check it out in the video below.

