Ultra-Rare Aston Martin Vantage GT8 For Sale At GBP 259,950

 
24 Apr 2017, 10:00 UTC ·
by
£259,950 is a lot of money, no matter what walk of life you’re from. And compared to the starting price of the V8 Vantage (£94,995) in the United Kingdom, the Vantage GT8 sure is that bit more costly.
In fact, one could buy three V8 Vantage sports cars for the price tag that H.R. Owen slapped on this particular example of the Vantage GT8. The 66th example of a production run of 150 vehicles, which sold immediately after the reveal event, it’s no wonder this rarefied car breed is in a league of its own as far as pricing in concerned.

Located in Cheltenham and almost brand new, the pictured car boasts Onyx Black metallic paint and red inserts inside and out. If it seems a bit too much of a go-faster theme to you, that’s because Aston Martin developed the GT8 as the ultimate take on the V8 Vantage.

Having started life as a V8 Vantage S, the GT8 is 220 pounds (100 kilograms) lighter than the model on which it’s based. One element that helped with dropping weight is the wheel design. To the point, this British bruiser is equipped with APP Tech magnesium center-lock wheels wrapped in go-faster Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

“These cars sold out long before they were released in the UK,commented Stephan Plant, General Manager of Aston Martin Cheltenham, “so having this car up for grabs represents a very rare opportunity for a lucky buyer.” What Mr. Plant refrained from saying is that the retail price of a GT8 is £165,000. In other words, somebody will be making a pretty good profit off this car.

Introduced in 2005, the current-gen Vantage will be replaced in 2018 by an all-new model. Riding on a platform derived from the DB11 and powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 developed by the mad professors over at Mercedes-AMG, the new kid on the block promises to be a fine-handling machine. On that note, a manual transmission is on the cards too.
