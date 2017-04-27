autoevolution

Michigan Raises Speed Limit On Certain Roads, Can Go As High As 75 MPH

 
27 Apr 2017, 15:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Michigan has received changes in legislation that will be applied starting with the first day of next month.
These modifications will allow drivers to go as fast as 75 mph on freeways, and 65 mph on state highways. However, there is a catch, because not all roads from these two categories will benefit from the improvement.

Instead, the bill passed last year in Lansing, will allow the state to raise the speed limit only on selected roads. The effects of the expanded limits will be studied by the Department of Transportation and the Michigan State Police, and these two organizations will collaborate to decide if the new limits are better or worse regarding traffic safety.

As CBS Local reported, residents of the state feel that the new limits should be allowed everywhere else in the Michigan. People have mixed opinions on the matter, and some citizens think that the higher limits will make drivers go even faster, which will lead to more crashes in the view of some individuals.

About 600 miles of freeway in rural areas will get the 75 mph speed limit, while 900 miles of state highway will receive the limit that has been bumped to 65 mph. Among the sections of road that will let people drive faster on them, one can name I-69 and I-74, along with US 1-27 and US 131.

Please be aware that only some sections of these highways and freeways will allow drivers to use the higher speed limit. For example, on the I-69, the raised speed limit is valid between Port Huron And Flint. Meanwhile, the I-75 will let drivers hit 75 mph without getting a ticket between Bay City and Mackinaw City.

A study published last month stated that speeding tickets in South Dakota have increased in volume since the state raised its speed limit. However, it is unclear if the officers became more strict than before, or if people just drove even faster than the new restriction permitted.
speed limit speeding speed camera Michigan freeway
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78