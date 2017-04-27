Michigan Raises Speed Limit On Certain Roads, Can Go As High As 75 MPH

Michigan has received changes in legislation that will be applied starting with the first day of next month.





A study published last month stated that These modifications will allow drivers to go as fast as 75 mph on freeways, and 65 mph on state highways. However, there is a catch, because not all roads from these two categories will benefit from the improvement.Instead, the bill passed last year in Lansing, will allow the state to raise the speed limit only on selected roads. The effects of the expanded limits will be studied by the Department of Transportation and the Michigan State Police, and these two organizations will collaborate to decide if the new limits are better or worse regarding traffic safety.As CBS Local reported, residents of the state feel that the new limits should be allowed everywhere else in the Michigan . People have mixed opinions on the matter, and some citizens think that the higher limits will make drivers go even faster, which will lead to more crashes in the view of some individuals.About 600 miles of freeway in rural areas will get the 75 mph speed limit, while 900 miles of state highway will receive the limit that has been bumped to 65 mph. Among the sections of road that will let people drive faster on the m, one can name I-69 and I-74, along with US 1-27 and US 131.Please be aware that only some sections of these highways and freeways will allow drivers to use the higher speed limit. For example, on the I-69, the raised speed limit is valid between Port Huron And Flint. Meanwhile, the I-75 will let drivers hit 75 mph without getting a ticket between Bay City and Mackinaw City.A study published last month stated that speeding tickets in South Dakota have increased in volume since the state raised its speed limit. However, it is unclear if the officers became more strict than before, or if people just drove even faster than the new restriction permitted.