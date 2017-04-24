autoevolution

Aston Martin DB11 Review Finds The British Bruiser "Very, Very Special"

 
The DB11 is the first all-new Aston Martin in a long, long while. It is a different Aston Martin compared to the DB9 before it, but the changes were made for the better. Most importantly, however, it comes as no surprise that the DB11 is a distinctively special car.
Production started in the fall of 2016, and expectedly, a handful of DB11s have found their way in the United States. In fact, the Gaydon-based automaker produced more DB11s in two months than it did DB5s in the period from 1963 to 1965. Not only is it a commercial success, but the British blueblood is also good when the going gets twisty. Like unbelievably good.

In Episode 170 of Ignition, Motor Trend’s Jonny Lieberman hits the nail on the head with the design of the DB11. It's very, very special from every angle you admire it, and the specialness is continued by the cabin. Craftsmanship is a euphemism in this context, albeit there are a couple of Mercedes bits and bobs in there as a consequence of Aston Martin’s ties with the German outfit.

Lieberman, who is also joined by a very special guest, further waxes lyrical about the handling dynamics of the British grand tourer. Hearing 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Justin Bell say that the DB11 fits the bill even from the perspective of a racing driver is all the more reassuring. MT’s resident racing driver, on the contrary, has something else to say on the topic of handling.

Randy Pobst believes that the car is up to snuff, though the DB11 clientele isn’t exactly mad about carving the corners of a racetrack. But in this environment, the heft of the DB11 can be sensed the most. Bearing in mind this thing weighs 4,194 pounds and it’s been developed with comfort in mind more than go-faster attributes, it’s wrong to qualify this condition as a snag.

In fact, Aston’s engineers are currently testing a hotter variant of the DB11 at the Nurburgring for those few peeps who want more driving prowess from the damn thing. To be frank, the all-new V8 Vantage is the Aston to look forward to, chiefly because it’s an out-and-out sports car, not a GT.

Editor's note:

I sure miss the old N/A V12 baritone wail, though.
