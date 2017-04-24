Fast9, The Next Sequel In The Fast And Furious Franchise, Already Has a Poster

Grammy-nominated singer and actor Tyrese Gibson has teased an image of the next episode of the Fast and Furious
franchise.
Co-star Vin Diesel
previously confirmed the next movie in the series
, and we knew it would be launched in April 2019. This time, thanks to a post on social media from Tyrese Gibson, we have a list of several actors who will join him in the cast, along with the release date of the film.
The post was quickly deleted, but the Internet does not let things like these slip, especially when celebrities are involved. Along with Tyrese, Fast9 will include Vin Diesel, Matt Damon, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham
, Sung Kang, Ludacris, and Michelle Rodriguez.
As you can observe, the names on the list do not mark a dramatic surprise for the fans of the series, and even Matt Damon’s presence is no longer a shock to anyone. The “motto” of the movie is “Can’t Outrun a Ghost,” which is linked to the eight episode of the Fast and the Furious franchise.
Interestingly, the poster still does not have Denzel Washington or Will Smith on the list of actors, which was something that Gibson dreamed of when Furious seven was released, back in 2015.
Who knows, maybe movie number ten will feature one or even both actors whom Tyrese wanted to see
in the Fast and the Furious.
All of the above names can easily star in just about any action movie that Hollywood
has to offer, so you should not be surprised if you see a cameo by Smith or Washington in the pictures. The franchise is big enough to afford their presence when paychecks are involved, but the tricky part would be finding a role that will make sense in the film.
Thankfully, the directors of this series have plenty of room to play with characters and other elements, so the possibilities are limited by the imagination of the writers of the script. There’s a good chance that most of us will watch this movie, and we are sure it will be a box office hit, just like its predecessor.