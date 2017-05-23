Indian Motorcycle Racing Scores Fifth Consecutive Win This Season

Indian Motorcycle is back in the flat track racing series
and is doing excellent. The team just scored its fifth consecutive win this season and third podium sweep during an epic Sacramento Mile main event.
It was Grand National Champion Bryan Smith who edged out his teammates with a final pass and secured his third consecutive win of the season as well as his seventh in a row at the Sacramento Mile, making Indian a straight winner so far in the 2017 American Flat Track series.
Teammates Jared Mees and Brad Baker joined Smith on the podium, placing second and third respectively. In what has been nothing short of a historic start through five races this season, the Wrecking Crew has dominated the field by winning every race and getting 13 of 15 podiums using its all-new Scout FTR750
.
“Brad and Jared continue to be the toughest competition,”
said Smith. “And following the semi rounds, I knew it would again come down to the three Indian riders. As the ‘mile guy’ it’s important for me to capitalize on these longer tracks.”
Smith’s victory at the Sacramento Mile puts him atop the field this season with a total of 112 points so far, while Mees’ second-place finish gets him 107 points. They have both reached the podium on all five races, but Baker wasn’t so lucky and only scored 60 points this season, ranking fourth overall.
“Each race Brad, Bryan and Jared are putting it all on the line, and we couldn’t be more pleased with their performance thus far, along with the performance of our Scout FTR750,”
said Gary Gray, Vice President – Product Development for Indian Motorcycle. “We entered the season expecting to be a very competitive team, but what we’ve been able to accomplish over these first five races has been nothing short of spectacular.”
Indian Motorcycle Racing is looking forward to continue its incredible run as the American Flat Track series heads to the Springfield Mile next weekend.