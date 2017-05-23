autoevolution

Indian Motorcycle Racing Scores Fifth Consecutive Win This Season

 
23 May 2017, 12:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Indian Motorcycle is back in the flat track racing series and is doing excellent. The team just scored its fifth consecutive win this season and third podium sweep during an epic Sacramento Mile main event.
It was Grand National Champion Bryan Smith who edged out his teammates with a final pass and secured his third consecutive win of the season as well as his seventh in a row at the Sacramento Mile, making Indian a straight winner so far in the 2017 American Flat Track series.

Teammates Jared Mees and Brad Baker joined Smith on the podium, placing second and third respectively. In what has been nothing short of a historic start through five races this season, the Wrecking Crew has dominated the field by winning every race and getting 13 of 15 podiums using its all-new Scout FTR750.

“Brad and Jared continue to be the toughest competition,” said Smith. “And following the semi rounds, I knew it would again come down to the three Indian riders. As the ‘mile guy’ it’s important for me to capitalize on these longer tracks.”

Smith’s victory at the Sacramento Mile puts him atop the field this season with a total of 112 points so far, while Mees’ second-place finish gets him 107 points. They have both reached the podium on all five races, but Baker wasn’t so lucky and only scored 60 points this season, ranking fourth overall.

“Each race Brad, Bryan and Jared are putting it all on the line, and we couldn’t be more pleased with their performance thus far, along with the performance of our Scout FTR750,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Product Development for Indian Motorcycle. “We entered the season expecting to be a very competitive team, but what we’ve been able to accomplish over these first five races has been nothing short of spectacular.”

Indian Motorcycle Racing is looking forward to continue its incredible run as the American Flat Track series heads to the Springfield Mile next weekend.
bike racing Indian motorcycles scout ftr750 flat track
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71