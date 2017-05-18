MotoGP Rider Nicky Hayden Hit By Car While Cycling In Italy

Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden
is reported to have been injured after he got hit by a car while he was on a bicycle in Italy. Some sources tell he is in serious condition.
According to Rimini Today
, the 36-year-old Honda rider was hit by a Peugeot at an intersection on Ca Raffaelli, in the territory of Misano Adriatico. He was stabilized on site, after which he was taken to the Fermi di Rimini with the highest gravity code, and then, because of his critical condition, was transferred to the hospital.
The latest update on the World Superbike Twitter account says Hayden was taken to the Cesena hospital for further treatment and possible surgery. Sources mention he suffered head and chest trauma.
Nicky Hayden was the 2006 World Champion with Honda, beating Sprint Valentino Rossi. In the MotoGP, he ran 218 Grand Prix races with three wins and 28 podium places. He rode for Repsol Honda, Ducati Corse, Drive M7 Aspar Team, and Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS.
From the past season, he returned to the Superbike Championship with the Red Bull World Superbike Honda, replacing Sylvain Guintoli alongside Michel van der Mark.
For this year’s season, Nicky continued to race for the same team, but this time along with Stefan Bradl. Last Sunday he finished the Imola racing round in 12th place.
His traditional racing number, 69, was the same number his father used. His father jokes that the number was selected because it could still be read when he frequently ended up upside down in the dirt.
Hayden was in Italy for the series’ race weekend at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, and he was currently training on a bicycle when a Peugeot CC slammed into him. There are no details on how the accident happened for the moment, but my bet would be on careless driving which most probably involved smartphone use.