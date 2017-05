The truth is not everyone can go to Pikes Peak this June to attend the classic hill climb race, meaning that a lot of fans will have to rely on broadcasts, which were quite poor due to the challenging environment of the location. However, starting this year, efforts have been made to ensure a live streaming will cover all the races for a decade’s time.

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb brought to you by Gran Turismo, has announced a long-term partnership with Matchsports, a joint effort that will see the ‘Race to the Clouds’ broadcast live for the next decade, starting with the race’s 95th running on Sunday, June 25, 2017.Despite the PPIHC’s 100-year history, this prestigious event has been previously broadcast on a delayed basis. The uniquely challenging environment on Pikes Peak, until now, thwarted all attempts to produce the high-quality live broadcast that the race and its fans deserve.After a long and exhaustive search to nd the right broadcast partner, the PPIHC began working closely with SBI Media (Matchsports’ Swiss Parent). Those involved in this partnership have spent the past 12 months developing a solution to the technical challenges Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain presents so live coverage can include the entire race course from start to nish.The first year of the partnership will see the PPIHC live-streamed using revolutionary production techniques. Beyond that, the long-term goal of attracting an additional partner in a major TV network to assist in sharing the race with new audiences will be pursued.The 95th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be the first event on Matchsports’ IPTV global calendar.For those who want to see the action from up close, tickets can be purchased throughout Race Week at the various locations listed here . The organizers may limit the number of tickets sold, and spectators are not guaranteed a parking spot if specific locations are full.